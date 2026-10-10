The Nobel Peace Prize Declares War on Israel — Which Is Why Zohran Mamdani Will Win One, Too

The Nobel Prize committee pinky-swears it’s not taking a stand on the Gaza genocide question. Navi Pillay is chairwoman of the United Nations commission that found Israel guilty of genocide in 2025, but the committee insists that’s not why she won the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize.

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No sir, no way:

Norwegian Nobel Committee chair Jørgen Watne Frydnes says the committee takes no position on whether Israel’s war in Gaza constitutes genocide, stressing that the matter is for international courts to decide. https://t.co/bw7hGyLgGn — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) October 9, 2026

It’s her report [that Israel committed genocide], the commission’s report, and of course we have great faith in her professionalism, in her integrity, but that work is of a U.N. inquiry commission. It will be decided by the international ICJ, the international court. …The Nobel committee is not the court.

The Nobel Prize committee is lying. Accusing Israel of genocide was — without question — Pillay’s most high-profile moment in a stridently anti-Israel career.

As Hen Mazzig put it:

The Nobel committee chair says they have "great faith" in Navi Pillay's integrity, but whether the Hamas-Israel war can be called a genocide is for the ICJ to decide, not them. Then why give the Peace Prize to the person whose commission already decided it, with no authority to do so? This is the same Navi Pillay who: Signed a 2020 statement calling on governments to "Sanction Israel," then was appointed a year later to chair the UN inquiry into Israel without disclosing it

Defended a fellow commissioner who said social media is "controlled largely by the Jewish lobby," calling him "deliberately misquoted." He later apologized for his antisemitism himself

Ran the 2009 Durban conference that Ahmadinejad opened with an antisemitic speech, after dismissing Jewish groups' warnings as a "lobbying campaign"

Criticized the US in 2014 for funding Iron Dome to protect Israeli civilians from rockets, with no mention of Hamas firing them They handed her the world's most famous honour two days after the October 7 anniversary and then said they're not taking a position on what she's known for. So what do they mean by "peace"?

Navi Pillay just won the Nobel Peace Prize. A mere 19 days after October 7, before Israel had even launched its ground assault against Hamas, she suggested Israel might not have the right to defend itself https://t.co/zb2S3T9oJ8 — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) October 9, 2026

The Nobel Peace Prize is an extension of Norway’s government: the Norweigian parliament directly appoints its five-man committee.

Whoever controls the committee controls the award.

Which matters, because Norway is a weak, vulnerable minnow. It has less than six million people, which means that Israel’s population is 70% larger than Norway's. The Germans conquered Norway in World War II; without friends, allies, and foreign influence, history has proven that Norway's neighbors will devour it.

So what does a “minnow nation” do in a sea of sharks? How does it survive?

By influencing the larger fish.

The Nobel Peace Prize is a foreign influence campaign. It’s how Norway manipulates world opinion — elevating causes, promoting ideologies, and bestowing credibility on favored activists. It’s one of the most successful, cost-efficient foreign influence campaigns ever devised.

The Nobel Peace Prize legitimizes political policies, beliefs, and people. That’s its power.

That’s its ONLY power.

This week, it used its power to legitimize the blood libel lie that Israel is guilty of genocide — thus turning a liar into its cause célèbre.

It’s also at odds with the Nobel’s traditions:

My father, Elie Wiesel, received the Nobel Peace Prize for ensuring the Holocaust wouldn’t be forgotten. By honoring Navi Pillay, who accused Israel of genocide, the committee has betrayed his legacy. https://t.co/Bt9xzSJ8xX — The Free Press (@TheFP) October 9, 2026

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But when countries change, traditions change. And this certainly ain’t your grandpappy’s Norway: Today, 17.5% of Norway’s population is immigrant. (Other estimates put it at over 20%.) And those immigrants certainly aren’t Jews.

Spoiler alert: Norway’s entire Jewish population is just 1,300. There’s simply no political incentive to being pro-Israel.

But there is an incentive to be the opposite.

Which matches the continent-wide trend of European countries decoupling from Judeo-Christian values. Norway is far from unique. And yet again, the Jews are the canary in the coal mine.

It didn’t happen in a vacuum.

In 2005, 85% of Norwegians belonged to the Church of Norway. By 2025, it fell to 61%. It’ll fall even further, because immigrant families have more children than native-born Norwegians. Clearly, the nation’s character has changed.

Norway is now a Muslim-sympathizing country on a Muslim-sympathizing continent.

Which is also why New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani will win the Nobel Peace Prize before he leaves office. Because Mayor Mamdani exemplifies the character and values that the award represents.

Everything Navi Pillay stands for, so does Mamdani — only more so, because Mamdani can better influence American opinion.

Navi Pillay is 85 years old. Mamdani is 51 years younger. He’s an immigrant himself — which isn’t a trivial factor in today’s Norway. And besides, his social media game is, like, WAY better than Pillay’s. (I’ll bet she’s never even made a funny TikTok!)

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And he’s also been America’s leading voice in demonizing Israel. He’s accused it of genocide, apartheid, war crimes — and even threatened to arrest that evil Zionist war criminal, Benjamin Netanyahu.

Because, just like Pillay, Mamdani is a fierce defender of international law:

“The United States government should join the International Criminal Court,” the mayor said on a podcast. “It should enforce every warrant that has been issued. In the case of the [Israeli] prime minister, the warrant was issued over allegations of crimes against humanity and war crimes. …If it were up to me, the United States government would join the International Criminal Court and honor every arrest warrant it has issued.”

Norway has a vested interest in promoting the legitimacy of international law, because that’s how minnow nations protect themselves: They lobby the court when their military is inadequate. (Which it usually is.)

What they can’t gain by gun, they gain by gavel.

And elevating the profile of Zohran Mamdani accomplishes absolutely everything that Norway’s politicians desire. He’s anti-Israel, anti-Zionist, anti-Trump, and anti-capitalist — while also being pro-immigrant, pro-Muslim, pro-socialist, and pro-international law. Best of all, he can influence the American people — and thus, their government.

For Norway, it’s an investment worth making.

Because Mamdani also oozes style, babe. Who else would’ve dined on October 7 at a Palestinian restaurant with a “River to the Sea” menu section? What a splendid rebuke to those dastardly Zionists!

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Why, if those Israeli civilians didn’t want to be murdered, raped, kidnapped, and dismembered, they shouldn’t have been in the Middle East.

(Holocaust Remembrance Day is Jan. 27, 2027. Maybe on that day, Mamdani will dine in a German restaurant.)

The Nobel Peace Prize has declared war on Israel — and the enemy of my enemy is my friend. Which is also why Zohran Mamdani will win one, too.

Count on it.

One Last Thing: 2026 will reach a crescendo with the midterm elections. Nothing less than the future of our country teeters in the balance.

Never before have the political battle lines been so clearly defined. Blue wave or red wall, the 2026 midterms will transform our country.

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