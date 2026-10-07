You Won’t Believe the Way Zohran Mamdani ‘Remembered’ the Jews Slaughtered on October 7

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani remembered the nearly 1,200 victims of the October 7, 2023, attacks by Hamas in a most peculiar way. He remembered the people who danced in the streets of Gaza following the massacre of Jewish men, women, children, and infants.

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In a statement released by his office, Mamdani spent about a quarter of his efforts mourning the loss of life.

This day is profoundly painful for so many New Yorkers. It marks three years since the horrific war crimes of October 7. On that day, Hamas killed more than 1,100 Israelis and abducted 251 others. We grieve alongside our many friends and neighbors who still carry that unthinkable loss.

The very next sentence disqualifies Mamdani from membership in the human race:

The suffering did not begin nor end that day. It instead continued through the Israeli government’s devastating, ongoing genocide in Gaza, in which it has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians, including more than 21,000 children.

How many of the Palestinians killed were Hamas members? Crickets are too disgusted to chirp.

That suffering has intensified with every Israeli bomb dropped on ambulances waiting outside hospitals, every drone strike targeting a residential building or journalist, and every shipment of food aid turned away at a border crossing.

This message was brought to you by the Hamas Ministry of Propaganda:

Three years later, we must refuse to accept a world in which occupation and apartheid continue, where war crimes are met with impunity, and our federal government continues its complicity with every arms shipment. To honor the dead, we must fight for a world in which every person can live with freedom, safety, and dignity.

If Hamas really believed that — really wanted "every person" to "live with freedom, safety, and dignity" — Mamdani would be seen as a peacemaker, not a bloodthirsty antisemite who makes Nazis look like Gandhi. Alas, Hamas terrorists are genocidal maniacs, and Mamdani is either too besotted with Jew hatred to see through Hamas propaganda or, worse, he knows it's a load of horse crap and spouts it anyway to pander to his radical left constituency who are just as antisemitic as he is.

Related: Hamas, Palestinians Mark Oct. 7 by Celebrating and Attacking Israeli Shepherds

As I've said on several occasions, if Israel were really committing "genocide," it's the absolute worst genocide in world history. Only 74,000 Palestinians dead? Why not nuke 'em? Why not strafe Gaza neighborhoods? Israel better get busy because there are 2 million Palestinians in the West Bank alone and they've got a long way to go.

The Anti-Defamation League was beside itself.

"[Mayor Mamdani], not once do you say 'Jews.' On Oct. 7, Hamas-led attackers murdered civilians, committed sexual violence, mutilated bodies and took hostages. You are weaponizing a day meant for mourning the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust to recycle your usual antizionist talking points. The city with the largest Jewish population outside Israel deserves a mayor who can honor the dead without exploiting them," Jonathan Greenblatt of the ADL posted on social media.

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New York Governor Kathy Hochul didn't condemn Mamdani's remarks, but gave a soft-serve statement of support for the victims.

"I don't think anything should diminish from this day, this three-year occurrence, because there are a lot of New York families like Omer Neutra's parents from Long Island who are having their wounds reopened as they think about their son kidnapped, that they've been praying for for hundreds of days — I met with them many times — only to find out he'd actually been lost on that first day. So it is a humanitarian crisis of epic proportions on so many levels," Hochul said.

Mamdani is expecting this reaction. It plays very well with his base and excites many Arabs in the Middle East. An American sticking it to Israel is always a welcome sight in many parts of the world.

If I were one of the two million Jews in the New York City metro area, I'd be seriously thinking about leaving for friendlier climes.

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