See, this is why I could never be president. Because of these unconstitutional hacks we call judges. I don’t have the patience for them. I would simply ignore their sham rulings. And if the judge subpoenaed me, so what? Send your octogenarian court officer to come fetch me, and good luck getting him past the Secret Service.

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Over the past two years, most of the district court rulings overturning Trump's executive orders have been blatantly unconstitutional. It's not that the judges don't understand the Constitution. They just don't care. They're radical activists hiding behind a gavel. To paraphrase Lavrentiy Beria, show them the socialist scheme, and they'll find you the inalienable right.

This past Thursday, U.S. District Judge Trina Thompson ruled that emails sent to employees from Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins were unconstitutional. The emails refer to Jesus Christ as “our Savior” and “our risen Lord,” and were sent during the 2025 Christmas and 2026 Easter seasons.

"The wisdom of the Founders was in recognizing that independence requires freedom of conscience," Thompson ruled. "The command of the Establishment Clause, thus, is to prohibit the government from using its authority to try to sway an individual's decision about whether and how to practice their faith."

Hmm. What the Bill of Rights actually says is, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.” The references to Jesus Christ in correspondence from a cabinet member to employees are not Congress establishing a religion.

But don’t take my word for it. Let’s see how the Founding Fathers who supported that amendment thought.

James Madison wrote the amendments in the Bill of Rights. One of the more religiously neutral of the Founding Fathers, he nevertheless ended official correspondence with references to the date as “the year of our Lord,” a specific reference and endorsement of the birth of Christ. In official government addresses, he would give thanks to the “Great Sovereign of the Universe.”

Massachusetts Representative Fisher Ames helped reword the First Amendment to its current form and wholeheartedly supported its protection of religious freedoms. Ames not only supported the teaching of the Bible to children in American schools, he felt it should be the principal text.

Connecticut Representative Roger Sherman supported the First Amendment. He also voted in favor of establishing an opening prayer for every Congressional session. In his home state, he argued that state taxes should be used to support churches.

Then-Vice President and future President John Adams not only supported the religious liberty enshrined in the First Amendment, he also backed the idea of an established church.

In addition, most states at the time had established churches, and the First Amendment did nothing to challenge this.

Now, do these men – the men who actually wrote and ratified the First Amendment – sound like they’d be overly flummoxed if a cabinet secretary in a minor department referenced Jesus Christ in private correspondence to employees?

In her ruling, Judge Thompson said the emails amounted to “coercive” pressure on nonbelieving employees. And, to be honest, that’s fair enough. That doesn’t mean that what Rollins did was unconstitutional (which is the only standard by which Thompson should be reviewing the case), but you can make an argument that they amounted to a form of coercion.

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Which is rich, coming from a leftist ideology that relies entirely on coercion. How many governors, mayors, school superintendents, and other public officials pepper their emails and speeches with preferred pronouns? And how many government employees who would have preferred to keep gender nonsense off their email signatures felt compelled to play the Orwellian game and comply with their own pronouns?

How many public buildings or historical sites burnish a sign or plaque announcing that the ground on which you stand is “stolen land?” And how many employees working there feel they could safely speak up against such revisionism and still keep their job?

How many females have been coerced into silence or, worse, coerced into declaring that the loser, mediocre male athlete undressing next to them in the locker room is really a woman?

How many males have been coerced into silence or, worse, coerced into declaring that all males accused of sexual harassment are guilty until proven innocent?

How many public officials have referred to the founder of Islam as “the Prophet Mohammed?” When a public official, in a public setting, refers to Mohammed as a prophet, they are explicitly affirming the claim that he was, indeed, a prophet. How is this any less of a violation of the First Amendment than Rollins referring to Christ as “our risen Lord?”

The left’s entire playbook rests on the power of coercion. Disagree with leftist orthodoxy, and you’ll be canceled, fired, socially disappeared, and might possibly have a mob show up at your front door. Disagree with a Christian, and they’ll likely shrug and move on. If the pushiest of us religious types are either those sending the occasional religiously themed email, or the Jehovah’s Witnesses pestering you at the mall, thank whatever golden calf you worship and call it a day. Coercion-wise, we don’t hold a candle to you woke types.

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Personally, I take offense to neither secular nor religious speech with which I disagree, so long as I retain the right to disagree without legal repercussions. If I were the last person in America to recognize that Dylan Mulvaney isn’t a woman, this wouldn’t bother me. What does bother me is that a vast majority of Americans agree with me, and yet so many of us are afraid to say so because of the real-world consequences.

Furthermore, I certainly wouldn’t get offended, much less threatened, if the speech I disagreed with reflected the cultural norms of the society I found myself in. If I were in Thailand, not only would I not be offended if I heard a government official offer a Buddhist prayer, I would expect him to do so.

But then again, going around looking for reasons to be offended is not how I derive meaning and purpose in my life. I’m also comfortable and confident in my beliefs, and my beliefs aren’t shaken to their very foundations at the sound of other people professing different beliefs.

But here we are, in 2026 America. A judge has just prohibited a citizen from exercising her religious freedom, and justified it by citing the amendment whose authors would have sided with the citizen over the judge. The Trump administration plans on appealing it, and hopefully it will reach SCOTUS before the Democrats pack the court with Justices Omar, Tlaib, Mamdani, and Ocasio-Cortez.

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In the meantime, make peace and speak the truth.

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