Anti-Mike Rogers Ad Says Israel Is Why Eggs Cost So Much

A vile new ad for the Michigan Senate race leans into Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed’s antisemitism and blames Israel and Republicans for the price of U.S. groceries. Which side has the crazed conspiracy theorists and racists again?

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Israel only strikes Palestinian terrorists if they strike first, and the only attempted genocide was the one Hamas attempted on October 7 and is trying to finish now. Furthermore, America spends far more on welfare fraud and illegal aliens than it does on Israel, and Democrats are the ones who deliberately fuel inflation and fraud. All of that is information that Jew-hating Muslims and lefties in Michigan hope voters don’t know.

New @RebellionPac ad dropping in Michigan. We have to suffer here at home, so Israel can get all its wars. That’s why they buy politicians like Mike Rogers. He promised to serve Israel “unconditionally,” but never made that promise to you. https://t.co/mtgVOyNczg — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) October 24, 2026

Without transcribing the whole ad (you can watch it if you have a very strong stomach or want a Halloween horror film), I’ll say that it features a couple sadly discussing how they can’t buy bananas or eggs because America sent some $60 billion to Israel. The ad ends by disclosing that pro-Israel PACs spent over $220,000 to boost Republican Mike Rogers over jihad-loving Muslim Brotherhood asset El-Sayed. Incidentally, El-Sayed has received many hundreds of thousands of dollars from literal terrorist affiliates, in addition to money from evil billionaires and plutocrats like the Soros family.

Illegal aliens were costing the U.S. an estimated $150 billion annually as of 2024. The U.S. also loses many billions of dollars every year to fraud, not to mention billions more sent to Islamic terror entities. Democrats support all that, so they can spare us the Israel spending hysteria.

El-Sayed’s sister posted multiple times about the fact that their family has long been a supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood, and El-Sayed himself said in a viral video clip that he had dual citizenship in sharia-enforcing Egypt. Furthermore, El-Sayed’s campaign surrogate Hasan Piker has repeatedly made extremely racist comments and argued that America was worse than Al-Qaeda and deserved 9/11. El-Sayed himself published research discouraging Arab women from “interethnic mating.” El-Sayed is the real national security risk.

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Furthermore, only with Israel can we say that our foreign aid and military spending is truly an investment. Israel is the only nation that has been willing to dedicate its military and resources to fighting our enemies when we asked for help, especially against the Iranian regime. When we invest in Israel, we are ensuring that our national interests have a faithful guard in the Middle East. That’s not true of U.S. aid to any other country.

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That’s why being pro-Israel is not the insult the ad makers think it is. When we make deals with terror-sponsoring Qatar, Communist China, or the jihad-funding Palestinian Authority, that’s an issue. Not with Israel.

All the ad proves is that El-Sayed’s supporters are rabid antisemites.