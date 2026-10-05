Abdul El-Sayed Claimed to Have Dual Citizenship in Egypt

Michigan Democrat Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed’s campaign claimed he never had dual citizenship. But a video of El-Sayed himself contradicts that claim.

Standing next to a screen reading “Detroit Hustles Harder” with “Heals” written over “Hustles,” El-Sayed reminisced, “The first is that I carry dual citizenship, right? And I grew up spending most of my summers in another country where I understood what it meant not to have the right to self-government, right?” And yet somehow, all he learned from that experience was that he wants to import the poisonous religious and political ideas that ruined Egypt to America.

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🚨 WATCH: Abdul El-Sayed says that he has dual citizenship in Egypt. His campaign previously claimed that he has never been a dual citizen. https://t.co/sz3rs61Do5 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 5, 2026

El-Sayed El-Sayed made the comments at a GlobeMed conference in Detroit, where he has campaigned more than once. He is set to have another event in the city this month with Barack Obama.

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Democrats for Mike Rogers posted, “Abdul El-Sayed is literally running to put the Middle East over Michigan. We should not have a Senator who represents a foreign country. We should have a Senator who represents Michigan and America.”

Egypt, while considered less radical than nations like Iran and Qatar, does enforce a form of sharia law and is an explicitly Muslim state. Islam and its sharia law endorse and command such evils as sexual exploitation, domestic abuse, religious intolerance, execution for "blasphemy" and "apostasy," child marriage, jihad, honor killings, and polygamy. Again, Egypt doesn't technically allow every tenet of strict sharia, but sharia and Islam are inherently evil. And that's the country where El-Sayed has dual citizenship and spent many summers of his formative years. No wonder El-Sayed loves Hasan Piker.

“Can we go back to a better time when lynchings were happening?” “It doesn’t matter if f****** rapes happened on October 7th.” “America deserved 9/11, dude.” All things Hasan Piker has said. And still, Abdul El-Sayed REFUSES to disavow his running mate. Shameful. https://t.co/tNBnOWAtaI — Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersForMI) October 2, 2026

When a Persian student whose family suffered persecution in Iran asked El-Sayed at a recent townhall to repudiate the murderous mullahs who massacred Americans, Persians, and Israelis this year, El-Sayed refused. El-Sayed urged the Muslim Brotherhood to “purge” opponents in Egypt back in 2012. That turned out to be a financial boon to him, because donors to his campaign have Muslim Brotherhood ties.

Similarly, Hamas front group CAIR — for which El-Sayed’s father-in-law worked — has been very financially and verbally supportive of El-Sayed. El-Sayed’s mother also worked for an Al-Qaeda front group that helped Osama bin Laden.

In August, when El-Sayed was at a Detroit event, an angry voter disrupted the event by yelling that the candidate is an Arab who doesn’t care about black voters. Now, Egyptian is a different ethnicity than Arab, but what the disruptor probably meant is that El-Sayed is a fundamentalist Muslim who doesn’t care about American voters. And that is true.

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