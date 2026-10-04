9/11 2.0? Al-Qaeda Praises FlyDubai Hijacker, Calls for Hijacking U.S. Planes

An Omani terrorist attempting to hijack and crash a plane of Israelis has enthused al-Qaeda, which is hoping that this will cause other terrorists to target Americans in a 9/11 2.0.

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Al Qaeda calls for copycats to target US citizens on planes while praising Dubai flight hijacker: America will end' https://t.co/esYpfqI9Xq https://t.co/dOMAXTUeQv — New York Post (@nypost) October 3, 2026

Hamam al-Hammami, the Omani who was a “free Palestine” activist, attended a UK university, drew inspiration from Al-Qaeda, and was too radical even for Oman to allow him to fly, was the copilot who hacked up his pilot and tried to crash a FlyDubai flight this week. Fortunately, a group of Israelis and two off-duty pilots, reportedly Russian and Ukrainian, were able to rush the cockpit after the injured pilot unlocked it and the plane landed safely. But al-Qaeda admires the effort al-Hammami made to take Islam‘s shortcut to paradise by killing infidels, and now the terrorist group wants other jihadis to hijack planes with Americans. Sound familiar?

“The war isn’t over yet — planes carrying Zionists, Americans and all the other infidels fighting against Islam are still hovering in the skies and can be targeted, as happened on September 11th and 30th,” al-Bayan said Friday after the FlyDubai incident, according to the New York Post. “America and the Zionists have far more enemies today than before. Perhaps a man who does not believe in God will target them and his operation will ultimately benefit Islam.”

It included an illustration of the Twin Towers collapsing on 9/11, and predicted, “The day will come when the empire of evil America will end.”

Presidents and intelligence agents who stubbornly refused to acknowledge all of the warnings ahead of 9/11 had no meaningful reaction as the deadly al-Qaeda-caused tragedy that took almost 3,000 lives in 2001 unfolded. It seems as if the same ideological blindness is rushing us toward another such tragedy.

Related: Burmawi: 'Islamism Is Simply Islam Practiced in Freedom'

The popularity of openly pro-jihad politicians and influencers such as Abdul El-Sayed, Zohran Mamdani, Ilhan Omar, and Hasan Piker illustrates that America did not learn the lesson of 9/11. Democrats and Republicans alike constantly rushed to explain that while they supposedly oppose terrorism, they still believe Islam is a religion of peace, or at least that we can trust many Muslim dictatorships, even ones that sponsor terrorist groups (like Qatar, Syria, Turkey, and the Palestinian Authority). Entire American towns have become inundated with Muslims. The continual attacks on Jews in Israel and the vanishing Christian population of the Middle East does not give leaders a clue. Neither do the dozens of Islamic terror attacks that occur right here in America every year.

Just as the Muslims are trying to recolonize Israel from its ancient rightful owners the Jewish people, so Muslims are trying to take over every Western nation. They want a global caliphate.

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