Dearborn Spent Taxpayer Cash on Ramadan but Shut Out Easter and Passover, Lawsuit Says

Abdullah Hammoud, Muslim Democrat mayor of Dearborn, Mich., is facing a federal lawsuit for demoting Christian and Jewish holidays while spending generously on Ramadan displays.

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Part of the reason that Muslims find it important to put up public displays for their holidays but gripe about any public displays for holidays from the religions that actually founded this nation (Judaism and Christianity) is that it is a form of claiming conquest. The Muslims in Dearborn are trying to send the message, with the daily calls to prayer and the Ramadan banners, that they have not only invaded American territory, but claimed it for their own evil religion/political ideology. Remember, Islam isn’t just a religion; it’s an ever-expanding state.

The Federalist journalist Margot Cleveland filed the lawsuit against Hammoud with the American Freedom Law Center (AFLC). She is accusing Hammoud of violating both the First Amendment and the Fourteenth Amendment relative to free speech, freedom of religion, and equal protection under the law. A Christian resident of Dearborn asked the mayor to provide equal funding to Passover and Easter displays, but Hammoud doesn’t believe in respecting the infidels.

Dearborn's Democratic mayor is now facing a federal lawsuit after the city spent thousands of taxpayer dollars on public Ramadan displays — banners, crescent moons on streetlights, even police department Ramadan-themed t-shirts — while stonewalling a Christian resident who asked for equal recognition of Easter and Passover. The suit, filed by journalist Margot Cleveland with the American Freedom Law Center, alleges the city violated her First and Fourteenth Amendment rights, including protections involving religious establishment, free speech, and equal protection. FOIA records show the city spent at least $6,500 on Ramadan displays. Not only did officials ignore Cleveland's requests, they expanded the displays the following year. Mayor Abdullah Hammoud is also accused of telling a Christian pastor at a City Council meeting: "You are not welcome here" — and that he'd "launch a parade" the day the pastor moved out of the city. Full story here ⬇️ https://t.co/tcjt6Unf3r — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) September 18, 2026

Fox News mentioned the fact that not only did the Muslim mayor refuse to provide equal recognition to Christian and Jewish holidays, but he also expanded his Ramadan spending the year after the initial complaint.

Robert J. Muise, AFLC co-founder and senior counsel, accused Hammoud, "That is a straightforward Establishment Clause violation, and the retaliation our client faced for speaking up about it only compounds the constitutional harm.” David Yerushalmi, an attorney, agreed, “What makes this case especially troubling is that City officials, up to and including the Mayor, responded to a citizen’s respectful request for equal treatment with silence, stonewalling, and outright hostility — including the Mayor’s own words telling a Christian resident he is ‘not welcome’ in his own city.”

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Dearborn is now over 54% Middle Eastern or North African, with ten mosques and a central district filled with signs in Arabic.

Lawyers for Cleveland pointed to a September exchange between Hammoud and Christian pastor Ted Barham as evidence of what they allege is the city’s hostility toward Christians. Barham had raised concerns during a City Council meeting over the city’s decision to rename a street after Usama Siblani, publisher of The Arab American News, who has made statements expressing support for Hezbollah. In the exchange, Hammoud called Barham a "bigot" and an "Islamophobe."…"And although you live here, I want you to know as mayor, you are not welcome here," Hammoud told the Christian pastor. "And the day you move out of the city will be the day that I launch a parade celebrating the fact that you moved out of the city… because you are not somebody who believes in coexistence." … A FOIA request revealed that the city had spent $1,500 on Ramadan banners and $5,000 on the crescent-moon display.

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Muslims habitually turn Western catchphrases against us. First, Muslims move into a place in large numbers; then they demand that everyone else change to suit them; then they call anyone who objects to the radical changes a bigot. In the Muslim lexicon, coexistence means everyone accepts sharia tyranny.

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