After Four Jihad Attacks in Two Weeks, Guess What It's the International Day to Combat

Sunday, March 15 is the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, and the day couldn’t possibly have come at a better time. It looks as if it was planned this year specifically in order to demonstrate the fact that “Islamophobia” is a spurious propaganda concept designed to intimidate people into thinking it’s wrong to stand against jihad violence and Sharia oppression of women.

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It’s the best possible time because there have been four jihad attacks in the U.S. in the last two weeks, demonstrating in the most vivid and indelible way possible that criticism of Islam is not only not a manifestation of “hatred” or “bigotry,” much less “racism,” but a healthy manifestation of a society’s will to survive.

The latest lessons in the dangers of “Islamophobia” propaganda came on March 1, when a Muslim migrant opened fire in a bar in Austin, Texas, killing three people and injuring 13 others. Then on March 7, two pro-ISIS Muslims screaming “Allah akbar” threw a homemade shrapnel bomb at a crowd of pro-freedom protesters in New York City. Five days after that came two jihad attacks in one day, when a Muslim crashed his car into a Michigan synagogue and opened fire, while another Muslim started shooting at Old Dominion University, murdering one person and injuring two others.

After all this, UN Secretary-General António Guterres wrote late on Saturday evening, “Islamophobia” Day Eve: “Muslims worldwide often face institutional discrimination, socio-economic exclusion, biased immigration policies & unwarranted surveillance & profiling. This International Day to Combat Islamophobia, let’s re-commit to the equality, human rights & dignity of every person, no matter their faith.”

Guterres’ statement was more noteworthy for what it didn’t say than for what it did. He had nary a word to say about the four recent jihad attacks in the U.S., or about any jihad attacks anywhere. In fact, for Guterres and other "Islamophobia" propagandists, there are no jihad attacks. Those who commit jihad attacks are by the very act of doing so rendered non-Muslim.

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And so New York Gov. Kathy Hochul wrote on Sunday, barely more than a week after a couple of Islamic State jihadis tried to commit mass murder for Allah in New York City: “On this International Day to Combat Islamophobia, and at a time when fear and division are rising in many places, New York stands firm: Hate has no home here. Muslim New Yorkers strengthen our communities every day, and we will always stand together against Islamophobia.

In the view of Hochul, Guterres and other made guys and gals among the leftist intelligentsia, "Islamophobia" arises solely from some kind of irrational prejudice, as well as "racism." The left's refusal to acknowledge that jihad violence and Sharia oppression lead some people to dislike Islam undergirds the entire "Islamophobia" propaganda initiative. Once one realizes that there is indeed jihad violence, one's concern about "Islamophobia" in the sense of criticism or dislike of Islam immediately disappears.

The term “Islamophobia” has been used for years to refer not only to assaults on innocent people, which no reasonable person condones, but also to honest discussion of the motivating ideology behind jihad violence. It has been quite clear for years that efforts to criminalize, restrict, or simply stigmatize “Islamophobia” are actually efforts to restrict criticism of Islam and honest analysis of the jihad imperative under the guise of criminalizing assaults against innocent Muslims.

Related: Mamdani ‘Comforts’ NYC Muslims After Outbreak of ‘Islamophobia’

For decades now, leftist and Islamic groups have insisted that accurate reporting regarding Islam’s doctrines of violence and the ongoing imperative to subjugate the world under the hegemony of Sharia by means of jihad is an unacceptable act of “Islamophobia.”

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Never mind that the evidence for Islam’s sanctified violence, imperialism, and supremacism is readily available and so voluminous as to be irrefutable. To speak of this has been labeled “hate” for so long (and still is today, as you can see in the Southern Poverty Law Center’s listings of “hate group leaders”) that many people in Europe and North America have internalized the idea that even when a jihadi screams “Allahu akbar” and is clutching a Qur’an as he kills people, it would be “Islamophobic” to notice.

Indeed, as a propaganda tool designed to inhibit opposition to jihad violence, “Islamophobia” has been wildly successful. On this International Day to Combat Islamophobia, it’s time to start turning that success back.

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