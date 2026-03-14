Mamdani ‘Comforts’ NYC Muslims After Outbreak of ‘Islamophobia’

New York City’s far-left Gothamist has the sads, because when one member of the left’s conglomeration of haters, traitors, freaks, parasites and psychopaths suffers, the whole coalition of the weird suffers. This time, however, there is a silver lining: one of the bright stars of the contemporary left, New York Mayor Zohan Mamdani, is on the case.

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The Gothamist headline on Friday was: “'We are enough': After Islamophobic attacks, Mamdani comforts NYC's Muslim community.” That’s superb, but left unanswered was the question of who comforts the victims of the nationwide Muslim community when some members of that community decide it’s time to wage jihad.

Gothamist stated that “just hours before he was set to speak at an event marking Ramadan, Mayor Zohran Mamdani realized he needed to overhaul his prepared remarks.” This was because “in the last few days, Mamdani and Muslims throughout the country had been subjected to a torrent of Islamophobia.”

In discussing this alleged “torrent of Islamophobia,” Gothamist did not see fit to remind its readers — or inform them for the first time, since these are leftists we’re talking about — that there have been four jihad attacks in the U.S. in the last two weeks. Ramadan, after all, has been called the “month of jihad,” and with good reason. This year, the festivities began on March 1, when a Muslim migrant opened fire in a bar in Austin, Texas, killing three people and injuring 13 others.

Then on March 7, two Muslims screaming “Allah akbar” threw a homemade shrapnel bomb at a crowd of pro-freedom protesters in New York City itself, the home of Gothamist and Zohran Mamdani. Then on March 12, a Muslim crashed his car into a Michigan synagogue and opened fire, while another Muslim started shooting at Old Dominion University, murdering one person and injuring two others.

Steadfastly ignoring all this and much more that might lead the potential victims of more such attacks to be suspicious of Islam or even dislike it outright, Gothamist quoted Mamdani addressing a crowd of Muslims who had gathered at City Hall for an iftar dinner: “When I hear such hatred and disdain unchecked in its rancor, I feel an isolation and a loneliness that I know that many of you have felt as well.”

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After retailing some examples of “Islamophobia” in the form of Republican politicians expressing concern about the spread of the jihad ideology and adherence to Sharia in the U.S., Gothamist opined that it was all really the fault of — oh, you know this part: “Longtime political observers said Islamophobia has dramatically intensified amid President Donald Trump’s war in Iran and the ongoing backlash against New York City’s first Muslim mayor.”

So to hear Gothamist tell it, the alleged spike in “Islamophobia” is all because of Trump and the rhetoric of patriotic lawmakers. It does include a small nod to reality, noting that “matters devolved last weekend after a right-wing agitator led a protest outside Gracie Mansion called ‘Stop the Islamic Takeover of New York City.’ Two alleged Islamic State sympathizers attempted to throw homemade explosive devices into a crowd of people and police, but the items failed to detonate.” That’s all Gothamist has to say about that. Can’t dwell too long on any news item that might interfere with the Muslims-are-victims narrative.

Related: After ISIS Bombing in New York, Mamdani Condemns Islamic Terrorism — Nah, Just Kidding

And so the lefty rag turns immediately from the jihad attack outside Gracie Mansion to claims that, if President Donald Trump had made them, would be reported in the leftist media as having been offered “without evidence”: “While hate crime reports against Jews have skyrocketed in recent months, some say the level of Islamophobia focused on the city is reminiscent of the months and years after the 9/11 attacks 25 years ago.” Gee, that’s terrible. What’s the similarity between the New York City of September 12, 2001 and that of today? That’s a real head-scratcher, and Gothamist doesn’t bother to square the circle and remind readers that the city is, as it was a quarter-century ago, experiencing the aftermath of a jihad attack.

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But never fear: Zohran Mamdani is on the case, ready to “comfort” Muslims in New York City and engage in rhetorical battle with the “Islamophobes.” Gothamist, however, offers no indication that he has any intention whatsoever of doing anything to rein in jihadist sentiment among Muslims in New York. You can’t expect the city’s first Muslim mayor to be “Islamophobic,” can you?

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