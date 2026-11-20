When Paul Pelosi, husband of Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), came under investigation in July for a brazen hit-and-run in Napa County, anyone paying attention could guess how it would end. The case shows that a powerful last name protects you from consequences an ordinary driver would face, and that America really does have a two-tiered justice system, especially for Democrats.

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Around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, July 3, an eyewitness in Yountville, Calif., called 911 after seeing a convertible strike a parked car, pause for a moment, and take off, according to the Napa County Sheriff's Office. Pelosi was behind the wheel. Deputies say he made an unlawful turn in his brown convertible, slammed into the rear quarter panel of a parked Tesla, and left the scene.

He didn't get far. Deputies found the badly damaged car partially blocking a road a short distance away, at the same intersection where Napa County arrested him for DUI in 2022. You can't make this stuff up.

And Pelosi's excuse?

He told investigators he "felt" he had hit something but didn't know what it was, so he kept driving. Is that really how normal people react? When you feel your car hit something, do you flee the scene, or stop and check? In fact, the impact was so bad that, according to the sheriff's office, Pelosi eventually did stop once his car "became disabled and was no longer able to continue driving."

So, the car quit before he did.

For what it’s worth, an alcohol screening came back clean, and deputies let him go without an arrest, which is still a bit shocking. There was no defense for what he did, and naturally, neither Paul nor Nancy Pelosi said a word publicly. No attorney stepped forward. Instead, a family spokesperson handled the damage control.

"Mr. Paul Pelosi has personally apologized to the owner of the vehicle and assured them that he would take responsibility for the damage to their vehicle," the spokesperson said.

Oh, he apologized. Well, isn’t that generous? Did you know that the foundation of our justice system is apologies?

But wait until you hear the sentence.

Pelosi pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor hit-and-run charge, and his punishment amounted to one day in jail, one year of probation, $11,000 in restitution, a work program, and a six-month driving ban. Even that "one day" turned out to be a joke. Napa County Department of Corrections records show deputies booked him into Napa County Jail at 10:28 a.m. on Monday and released him at 11:04 a.m.

That's 36 minutes. Thirty-six minutes for fleeing the scene of a crash, on top of a prior DUI at the very same intersection. It's an insult to every working stiff who's ever sat in a cell for much, much longer for far, far less.

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Sorry, but an ordinary driver who'd hit a parked car, driven off, and then been caught a few blocks later would have been in cuffs on the spot and taken straight to jail. He'd have served a lot more than 40 minutes in jail. But Pelosi isn’t just a Democrat; he’s married to Democrat royalty, and they have a different set of rules. He got away with the DUI; everyone thought he'd get away with this too, and he did. The Pelosis and their allies never stop lecturing the rest of us on accountability and the rule of law, while treating them as rules that apply to everyone but them.

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Making the situation even worse is the fact that Pelosi has a long and ugly track record behind the wheel.

In May 2022, his Porsche hit another car as he was driving home from dinner in Oakville. He pleaded guilty to driving while over the limit and was handed three years' probation by a Napa County judge. That was the entire punishment for a DUI crash.

His history goes back even further. In February 1957, when Pelosi was a 16-year-old high school sophomore, his sports car flipped over and killed his 19-year-old brother David. That's a real tragedy. It also makes his attitude about just driving off after a crash all the more outrageous.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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