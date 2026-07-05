Nancy Pelosi's Husband Faces Hit-and-Run Charge

Paul Pelosi, the 86-year-old husband of Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), is facing a hit-and-run investigation in Napa County after allegedly slamming into a parked car and driving off as if nothing happened.

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According to the Napa County Sheriff's Office, an eyewitness in Yountville called 911 around 2:30 p.m. Friday after watching a convertible strike a parked car, pause for a moment, then take off.

Pelosi drove the convertible, which was later found a short distance away, disabled at the exact intersection where Napa County busted him for driving under the influence in 2022.

You can't make this stuff up.

Pelosi told investigators he "felt" he had hit something but claimed he didn't know what it was, so he kept driving anyway. He kept going until his car "became disabled and was no longer to continue driving," the sheriff's office said, at which point he had no choice but to stop.

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An alcohol screening device found no booze in his system this time, and he wasn't arrested. The sheriff's office says the case will go to the Napa County District Attorney's Office for review. The sheriff's office also confirmed it is submitting a DMV re-evaluation referral form for Pelosi, a step it described as standard practice for elderly drivers. ABC News reports he faces a hit-and-run charge, but I’m skeptical he’ll face any consequences.

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No attorney is listed for Pelosi so far, and neither he nor Nancy Pelosi has commented publicly. A spokesperson for the Pelosi family did tell the Daily Mail that Paul had "personally apologized to the owner of the vehicle and assured them that he would take responsibility for the damage to their vehicle," adding that the former speaker "will not be commenting further on this private matter."

Wow, he apologized. Justice has been served!

The latest incident marks the second time Pelosi has been busted by cops in Yountville, having previously been arrested for a DUI in 2022. On that occasion, he was hauled off to jail after crashing his 2021 Porsche on the way home from a dinner party in nearby Oakville. The smash, which saw him collide with a vehicle driven by a man called Jesus Lopez, left him unharmed but did see him booked on charges of being over the legal limit. He later pleaded guilty and was handed three years’ probation by a Napa County judge. Pelosi’s checkered history of crashing cars also includes a more serious wreck when he was a teenager that killed his brother David, then 19. Pelosi was just 16 and a high school sophomore when his sports car flipped over in February 1957.

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Make no mistake about it, this is what accountability looks like when your last name carries enough weight in Napa County. An ordinary driver who plows into a parked car, flees the scene, and gets caught blocks away doesn't get a polite referral to the DA's office. He gets handcuffed on the spot. But Paul Pelosi isn't an ordinary driver because he’s married to Democrat royalty, and so he plays by a different rulebook entirely.

The bottom line is this: Paul Pelosi skated on his DUI, and he'll skate on this, too. That's just how it works when you're a Pelosi.

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