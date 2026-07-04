Patriot Front Agitprop Group Tries to Ruin America 250 Celebration in Washington

You may be familiar with the agitprop group called the Patriot Front. They always showed up at convenient times when the Democrats were in power, obviously to make it look like the right is nothing but khaki-wearing white supremacists akin to the Ku Klux Klan (KKK).

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Of course, this was before the arrival of the second Trump administration and its Department of Justice, which is presently investigating the leftist Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) on allegations it was behind the funding and support of several real white supremacists and white supremacist groups, including the actual KKK.

More often than not, everyday conservatives on the X platform, along with well-known conservatives, will say the same thing about the Patriot Front. No one knows anyone involved in the group or who supports it. It’s not even clear what they’re trying to accomplish, or what they’re all about beyond a few chants designed to provide the impression this is the second coming of the KKK.

I mean no one. For this reason, the common refrain among conservatives is that this has to be a bunch of feds conducting an op that’s designed to try to smear the right.

With the Trump administration in charge of the intelligence community, specifically the FBI, people have assumed the reason we haven't heard from the Patriot Front since Trump came back served as proof that the group consisted mostly of feds all along.

Then today happened.

Hundreds of uniformed members of what appeared to be Patriot Front, a white supremacist group, marched through D.C. and toward the Capitol.



Their faces covered in white masks, the men carried flags — some upside down, others Confederate — as they chanted, “Reclaim America!”… pic.twitter.com/ddHfqZ5quc — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 4, 2026

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A totally made-for-leftist-media event took place as the masked men in khakis returned to the news cycle in typical fashion, carrying upside down U.S. flags, a few Confederate flags, and chanting things that any leftist would assume a white supremacist would chant.

But how could this be? If Kash Patel is in charge of the FBI, this can’t be feds, can it?

The only thing you can be certain of when it comes to the deep state and the swamp is, Kash Patel obviously wouldn’t condone this, so it’s safe to assume his FBI is not involved. But that doesn’t mean no feds are involved. We just can’t know for certain.

Groups like this, according to those who study them, get their juice from shady funders and a handful of leaders who are aware of the whole game and the op at play. The rest of the participants tend to be gullible, naïve, willing dupes. It's possible that is the case here.

The theory I’ve seen floated that makes the most sense to me is that some leftist NGO organized and funded this group. It recruited the kinds of people who would support it, or people who just needed some extra money. Either way, most on the right believe they are likely paid actors.

That makes sense. None of this behavior jibes with how people on the right behave. If you’ve ever gone to a Trump rally or other Republican or conservative event, this is not what attendees have done. Conservatives don’t wear masks and sunglasses. We are, in fact, more inclusive than the left, because we don’t see color or gender if you’re on our team.

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Ah nothing like some masked Nazis marching through DC on the 4th of July with Confederate flags to celebrate America’s 250th pic.twitter.com/SL1MvkwUiE — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) July 4, 2026

Chalk this one up to an other op that’s designed to rain on our patriotic parade. No doubt the nightly news will use this as content to try to taint the country’s genuine celebration of its 250th anniversary. I’m not biting.

Meanwhile, if you want to find a group that should give you concern, it’s this leftist group that’s marching in Washington, D.C., openly calling for the death of a U.S. president.

Large crowd moving through DC towards the Whitehouse with a Declaration of Independence banner, chanting “8647”. pic.twitter.com/JJm0NkNbzr — Anarc-y princess (@SatireAP) July 4, 2026

What the left will never understand about the right is we don’t do marches. That’s their thing. So the minute you see a group like the Patriot Front marching, that’s your first tipoff. Your second one is they aren’t putting forth a spokesperson and some messaging. They’re making it obvious that the only reason they’re there is to give the legacy media the b-roll and photos it needs to create its own anti-conservative narratives.

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This is getting old and tired. I’d love to see Kash Patel expose this group for what it is. Meanwhile, in Maine, the Democrats are actually running a man who has a Nazi tattoo.

A lot of outrage from a Platner supporter. https://t.co/3OmFRUJ1bV — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) July 4, 2026

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