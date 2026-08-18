Jon Ossoff Knew EXACTLY What He Was Implying About This Cancer Survivor

We all understood the implication. C’mon: There was nothing coy about it.

This is quite a message for the Democratic Party to send to young women working in politics. Party of women? Pretty ugly stuff. https://t.co/2v7cMh9IzC — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) August 17, 2026

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“Travel with Natalie” was Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.)’s version of “Will no one rid me of this turbulent priest?” It was a dog whistle to Democrats — a nudge, nod, and a wink — insinuating that Natalie Harp was having a sexual affair with her boss, President Donald Trump.

And who is Natalie Harp?

She’s a 35-year-old, unmarried working woman who serves in the White House. By almost all accounts, she’s a dedicated, trusted staffer who overcame a life of pure hell: While still in her 20s, her father committed suicide — and Natalie nearly succumbed to a rare form of bone cancer.

She credits President Trump’s policies for her survival:

Natalie Harp received lifesaving treatment for her bone cancer as a result of Donald Trump’s 2018 “Right to Try Act,” and wanted to work for the man who made it possible.



The attacks on her are disgusting. pic.twitter.com/lxfE2G3O3B — johnny maga (@johnnymaga) August 17, 2026

Fair-minded Americans will conclude, “Well, no wonder she’s so grateful to President Trump: He literally saved her life!”

Seems straightforward enough, doesn’t it?

Preston Harp, Natalie’s estranged brother — who lives in Nicaragua and was described by the Daily Mail as a “socialist” — also refuted any rumors of sexual impropriety.

From The Daily Beast:

“While much of the media has focused on questioning whether her relationship is something scandalous, that is not where my mind goes personally. Maybe it is because I just can’t imagine something like that, but to me this is 100 percent an infatuation based on an unfortunate shared ideology of U.S. exceptionalism,” Preston told the Daily Beast. “I think that she does see Trump as a kind of father figure because he embodies the doctrine of American exceptionalism.”

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To recap: A young, attractive, single woman lost her father in a traumatizing way, nearly died of cancer herself, miraculously recovered, and then decided to channel her energies into helping the leader whose healthcare policies gave her a second chance at life.

That’s no scandal! You kidding me?!

This is a feel-good Hallmark movie in the making!

If the same exact scenario happened to a Democrat staffer and a Democrat politician, the Jon Ossoffs of the world would’ve already mythologized Natalie Harp’s life story, transforming her into their (latest) cause célèbre. Why, Harp would be trotted before the media cameras ad nauseam, serving as their living, breathing example of how much the Democrats care about working women, medical access, and “healthcare for all.”

(And, of course, how the Republicans don’t.)

There’d be fawning feature stories. Movies and documentaries. Glowing testimonials. Harp — and the Democrat she loyally serves — would be tag-team partners on all the top podcasts. They’d be feted, praised, and elevated to sainthood.

But because she’s a Republican, it’s proof-positive she’s having an affair.

Fellow Georgian Newt Gingrich noted the double standard:

Jon Ossoff owes Natalie Harp a personal apology for having smeared her. If a conservative Republican had attacked a liberal Democrat working professional woman the way Ossoff smeared Natalie Harp there would be cries to kick them off the ticket and reject this kind of… — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) August 18, 2026

Jon Ossoff is running for reelection in Georgia, yet spends nearly 90% of his Google ad money outside of the state. He also spends more money on hair and makeup than any other U.S. political candidate — including female politicians like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Susan Collins, Amy Klobuchar, Marsha Blackburn, Ashley Hinson, Anna Paulina Luna, and Shelly Moore Capito.

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Clearly, he’s sensitive about his optics — and working overtime to burnish his national street cred. His ambitions, after all, don’t end with the Senate.

He’s leveraging the PR interest in his reelection campaign into bigger and better things — namely, a bid for president in 2028.

And right now, he’s having a moment. (Which is to be expected: In the Democratic Party, EVERY politician who’s height and weight proportionate gets a cup of coffee as frontrunner.) According to the predictive markets, Ossoff is currently second in the Dem’s presidential race, just two points behind AOC and tied with Gavin Newsom.

Which probably explains why he’s still throwing red meat to his base: He’s watching his national numbers tick up and figures he’s on the fast track to superstardom. In his mind, this plan is working.

But overreaching gets ambitious young politicians in trouble. Happens a lot.

Ossoff is 39, inexperienced, and has minimal brand identity outside of Georgia. The upside is, he’s a fresh face who’s untainted by scandals or baggage — and Dem voters have swooned for fresh faces since the 1960s. (See: JFK, Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama.) Every generation, it’s someone new.

But the downside is, for every Barack Obama or Bill Clinton, there are DOZENS of Beto O’Rourkes, Stacey Abrams, and Howard Deans — fresh-faced newcomers on the national scene who spectacularly flamed out. For one brief moment they were the Next Big Thing — and then, alas, the moment passed.

As did their political careers.

Ossoff seems to recognize that he went too far. When MS NOW’s Jen Psaki asked him why he explicitly evoked Natalie Harp’s name, he claimed he was merely making a point about Trump’s “enablers.”

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Not everyone bought it:

What a coward. Own your sexist joke, bro. https://t.co/YyYPLPA11T — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) August 18, 2026

Instead of doubling down, he immediately backed off. (Not exactly a “profile in courage,” eh?)

But the damage was already done. Despite spending all that money to enhance his optics, the image of Ossoff libeling an innocent woman was downright ugly.

And it won’t be forgotten.

Because one of two things must be true: Either Sen. Ossoff has proof that Natalie Harp is having a sexual affair with the president — or he doesn’t.

If he does, let’s see the receipts. If he doesn’t, Ms. Harp deserves an apology.

In 2020, when the Ossoff campaign was busted for failing to disclose compensation from a Chinese-controlled company, Ossoff’s spokeswoman called it “one of the most laughable smear campaigns in Georgia history.” She should’ve added, “so far.”

Because the way Ossoff just smeared Ms. Harp’s name and reputation — insinuating she’s sleeping with the president! — was far worse. And there was nothing “laughable” about what he said.

Ossoff, after all, was a U.S. Senate candidate in 2020. His ties and compensation to Chinese companies were 100% fair game. The political stakes were enormous: Whichever party won in Georgia would control the Senate.

By contrast, Natalie Harp is a 35-year-old, unelected cancer survivor who helps the president stay organized. The two are not the same.

This was a brazenly misogynistic dog whistle against a female White House staffer.

And for millions of Americans, this was our introduction to Jon Ossoff, the Democrat’s latest, greatest boy wonder. He’s the well-coiffed, high-pitched politician who smeared an unmarried woman, and with all due respect, he can take his tepid denials and shove them up his [CENSORED].

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Anyone this obsessed with his own optics knew damn well how his insinuation would be interpreted — and he did it anyway.

Which means, Sen. Ossoff just slandered an innocent woman to enhance his own profile. He smeared a working woman’s reputation for personal political gain. He hurled one of the cruelest invectives that a man could ever unleash against a woman — especially a single woman — and he did so in a prewritten, preplanned, pre-approved speech.

He said it with intent and malice.

And as he said it, his audience hooted and cheered. Go back and look at the tape: This was literally his applause line!

But we won’t see any feminists coming to Ms. Harp’s defense. Jon Ossoff is a Democrat; Natalie Harp is a Republican. And modern feminists don’t help Republican women who’ve been victimized by Democratic men.

Just ask Lyndsey Fifield.

Recommended: The 15 Questions We DARE the Media to Ask Michigan Nutjob Abdul El-Sayed

So instead, it’s the MAGAverse’s responsibility to protect this young, innocent cancer survivor from Ossoff’s misogyny. Good news is, we’re up to the task.

Bad news is, because the mainstream media will continue to shield Ossoff from culpability, these attacks aren’t going to stop. If anything, they’ll likely escalate. Ossoff might’ve (meekly) walked back his comments, but he still profited from them via social media exposure. And clearly, his base loved what it heard.

And what the base wants, the base gets.

On the very first sentence on his official campaign website, Sen. Ossoff describes himself as “a relentless investigator exposing corruption and abuses of power.” Isn’t that lovely?

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I wonder if he’ll investigate a corrupt senator from Georgia who just abused his power to besmirch an innocent woman.

One Last Thing: 2026 will reach a crescendo with the midterm elections. Nothing less than the future of our country teeters in the balance.

Never before have the political battle lines been so clearly defined. Blue wave or red wall, one way or another the 2026 midterms will transform our country.

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