Who Is Bankrolling Angie Nixon’s Late Senate Push?

In the final weeks of the race for the Senate in Florida, a newly formed super PAC has disclosed more than $6.4 million in spending against Sen. Ashley Moody (R-Fla.).

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Moody faces state Rep. Angie Nixon (D-Fla.), who is campaigning to abolish super PACs.

Nixon, a far-left Democrat, belongs to the Democratic Socialists of America and has called for abolishing ICE. Her platform also backs a national rent freeze, Medicare for All, and a 5% annual wealth tax on net worth above $1 billion.

New Deal for All’s first financial report lists Jacksonville trial lawyer Steve Pajcic as its sole contributor, totaling $5.6 million during the October 1-14 reporting period.

Pajcic was the loser in Florida’s 1986 gubernatorial election as the Democrat nominee and served in the Florida House of Representatives from 1974 to 1985. His firm, Pajcic & Pajcic, specializes in vehicle accidents, personal injury, and medical malpractice. His son, Michael Pajcic, serves as the PAC’s chair.

Pajcic was an early fundraiser for President Barack Obama. His daughter Helen married Obama aide Marvin Nicholson in a 2017 wedding attended by both Obama and then-Secretary of State John Kerry. The Hill described Pajcic’s son-in-law as a “frequent golf partner” of Obama.

Today, I’m honored to share that President Obama is supporting our campaign for the U.S. Senate. President @BarackObama & I both started as organizers in our communities, because we immediately understood that real changes come from regular folks joining the fight. #AngieForFlorida — State Rep. Angie Nixon (@AngieNixon) October 24, 2026

The super PAC registered with the Federal Election Commission on October 1. Its first financial report, filed October 20, lists advertising expenditures in Florida, Kansas, Mississippi, and South Carolina, with more than half going to independent expenditures opposing Moody in Florida.

Nixon’s campaign platform endorses a $5,000 cap on super PAC contributions. Pajcic’s contributions were more than 1,120 times that proposed limit. In an interview with Axios, Pajcic compared Nixon’s online appeal to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and called her his favorite longshot.

The spending comes as a University of North Florida poll, released October 21, shows Moody leading Nixon 49% to 45%. The survey interviewed 1,471 likely voters October 12-19 and reported an overall margin of error of 2.81%. Moody led by eight points in UNF’s July poll.

The group’s 30-second ad, titled “Protect,” features a victim of Jeffrey Epstein, who claims that Moody “cast a deciding vote to protect the man who abused me.” That claim refers to Moody’s vote to table an amendment requiring the release of Jeffrey Epstein records in September 2025. The Senate later passed a separate disclosure bill by unanimous consent, which became law that November.

A noted pal of Jeffrey Epstein, former President Bill Clinton, campaigned in Broward County for Democratic gubernatorial nominee David Jolly on Oct. 20. He denies knowing about Epstein’s crimes or committing any wrongdoing but flew aboard Epstein’s jet on at least 26 flights between 2002 and 2003. According to visitor logs from Clinton’s presidency, Epstein visited the White House 17 times between 1993 and 1995.

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The group’s gutter tier ad seeks to distract from Nixon’s Marxist profile. Florida, long a refuge for families fleeing communist and authoritarian regimes in Cuba and Venezuela, is unlikely to embrace a candidate openly espousing the socialist label.

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In addition to her super PAC backers, Nixon is endorsed by the “Squad” Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.). Nixon opposes sending weapons or financial support to Israel “at this moment” and condemned attempts to “defend apartheid” in Israel. Her Jacksonville bookstore, “Cafe Resistance,” notably features a memorial to Marxist-Leninist militants convicted of killing police officers.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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