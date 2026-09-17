Trump’s Super PACs Are About to Flood the Midterms With Over $130 Million

The New York Times is reporting that President Donald Trump’s super PAC is about to flood the home stretch of the midterm elections with an influx of more than $130 million, which will be allocated to key Senate and congressional races.

Advertisement

“President Trump’s political operation has unleashed its vast financial resources to try to save the Republican Party’s control of Congress, reserving nearly $138 million over the past 10 days to help the party’s midterm candidates,” the Times wrote. “The planned spending linked to Mr. Trump’s $400 million super PAC has grown by the day, and is set to fuel a massive ad campaign supporting battleground Republican candidates beginning this month.”

According to the reporting, the spending will be made through No Going Back PAC Inc., which has reserved $95 million in ad placements, along with an additional $27 million in ad placements from another super PAC called Safety and Affordability PAC Inc. The Times attributed the source of the information to AdImpact, a tracking firm, and reported that both of these new super PACs are linked to Trump’s MAGA Inc.

The Times reports that the $95 million that No Going Back is spending is largely on Senate races, while Safety and Affordability has allocated $27 million for roughly 15 races in the House.

“And MAGA Inc. itself has booked another $9 million in ads — so far only in the Texas Senate race,” said the Times. “The three super PACs seem to have essentially carved up the midterm map… In addition to the ad reservations, the super PACs have also spent about $6.5 million on direct-mail efforts and about $80,000 on text messages, according to F.E.C. records.”

Trump-endorsed Halo composer @MartyTheElderjust got a major boost: a MAGA Inc.-backed super PAC is entering NV-03 to unseat @SusieLeeNV. 💪 pic.twitter.com/QixYvRhsNN — Nevada Globe (@NevadaGlobe) September 17, 2026

The bulk of those moneys will go toward TV and Internet/social media video ads, email, snail mailers, and texts to voters.

In its report on the spending, the woke Times became fixated on the fact that these two super PACs were created late in the election cycle, “before they are legally required to disclose their donors,” and the fact that their websites are similar in design and content.

Scandalous, isn’t it? I mean, the Times is trying to make an issue of something that Trump would hardly deny as the midterms heat up over the next several weeks. He, of all people, will gladly take credit for the cash infusion to help Republican candidates whom he can put over the top.

Politico reported that the disclosures were included in filings that had to be submitted to the Federal Election Commission, which reveal that MAGA Inc. has “$294 million cash on hand.”

MAGA Inc. even issued a related and proud statement to Politico through an unnamed spokesperson: “Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, MAGA Inc will have the resources to help candidates who support President Trump’s America First agenda of securing our border, keeping our streets safe, supercharging our economy, and making life more affordable for all Americans.”

It’s always weird when Republicans do things they actually want the world to know, and still places like the New York Times try to give the story the feel that somehow the Republicans are doing something they’d rather downplay or hide.

Advertisement

This has gotten the attention of some now-worried Democrats in key Senate races like Abdul El-Sayed.

🤣🤣🤣 Abdul walked into Schumer's office and asked for PAC money.



But do you need Chuck Schumer's PAC to come in and spend the kind of money that MAGA Inc. is spending?

And are you meeting with them and asking them for that? Those kind of resources?



Yeah, we're having really… pic.twitter.com/ShALSRxzrN — Joni Job (@jj_talking) September 17, 2026

Politico had even more good news: “The enormous sum of money doesn’t represent the entire war chest at Trump’s disposal; several affiliated PACs have continued to raise money in support of the president, adding to the growing stockpile of cash that Republicans around the country will hope to tap into as they seek to maintain majorities in Congress in November.”

Recommended: MAGA Is Back on College Campuses, and It’s a Beautiful Thing

Who are some of the major donors behind these Super PACs, you ask?

The Brennan Center for Justice, which hates conservatives, revealed who some of these donors are, including: $25 million from Kelcy Warren and his company Energy Transfer, which is the firm behind the Dakota Access Pipeline; Jeffrey Yass, who donated $16 million; Foris Dax Inc., which is better known as Crypto.com, which donated $10 million; and Elon Musk, who added another $5 million.

Of course, Musk hasn’t limited his political donations to those MAGA Inc.-affiliated super PACs. He’s got one of his own.

Advertisement

Reported Politico: “Elon Musk’s super PAC disclosed its first independent expenditures of the 2026 general election in a filing… detailing roughly $800,000 across key House and Senate races. Musk’s America PAC targeted several key Senate contests, including races in Texas, Maine, Ohio, New Hampshire, Iowa, Michigan and Alaska.”

Politico added that, “Musk has reportedly considered spending at least $100 million for the GOP through America PAC to help Republicans in this year’s midterms, but the full scope of that effort remains unclear.”

It’s often said that money is the mother’s milk of politics, and it is, but how that money is spent is key. Kamala Harris had a huge war chest of over $1 billion in 2024 and squandered it. Of course, you need a good candidate. All the money in the world can’t compensate for a bad candidate or a tone-deaf message.

When crafting messages at times like this, you can spend all day trying to frame the things you want to talk about, but that’s a loser’s game. What you have to do is best understand what the voter is most concerned about, and you have to meet that voter where he or she lives. You have to take their concerns seriously, not dismissively, and hit it head-on.

Gas prices are through the roof right now, and so are grocery prices. Voters don’t want to hear platitudes about how life is so much more affordable now when their bank accounts are saying something else. You can’t tell people that today’s gas prices are acceptable for any length of time.

Advertisement

Hopefully, in addition to some smart spending, the Republican strategists behind this spending will be completely frank with the voters in the process. The fact is, on the subject of affordability, we cannot afford Democrat majorities in the House or Senate. We have so much to lose, and chief among them is our own money. They are the party of higher taxes, open borders, corruption and wasteful government spending, even higher gas prices, and nothing to show for any of it.

Voters need to be reassured that the current economic challenges we face are temporary as the Trump administration finishes what it started — working with Republican majorities in the Senate and House on trade and national security. Americans need to know that in the end, when gas prices fall back down, we no longer have to worry about a nuclear Iran.

That’s the best of all worlds. How it’s articulated and supported by those super PACs' spending will be all the difference.

Reader’s Note: Find out what you’re missing behind the members-only wall. It’s time for you to take advantage of the full catalogue of common-sense thinking that comes with a PJ Media VIP membership. You’ll get access to content you didn’t even know you wanted, and you’ll be hooked. The good news is, PJ Media VIP memberships are on sale! Get 60% off of an annual VIP, VIP Gold, or VIP Platinum membership! Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off a VIP membership!