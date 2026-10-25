Fani Willis Is the Victim of Voter Fraud, and I'm Sorry, I Can't Help but Laugh

In August 2023, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, the Georgia Democrat who made a name for herself chasing Donald Trump on behalf of Joe Biden, indicted Trump and 18 of his allies on racketeering charges over the 2020 election.

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It didn't end well for her.

Willis was removed from the case after the world learned she'd had a romantic relationship with Nathan Wade, the lawyer she hired to run the prosecution. State prosecutor Peter Skandalakis took over and scrapped the whole thing last November, concluding that "it is not illegal to question or challenge election results."

Sometimes irony can be delicious, and this story is a juicy steak.

Willis now says she's a victim of voter fraud. Someone registered her to vote in New York. As a Republican. Living at Trump Tower.

The New York City Board of Elections told Willis it had canceled the registration because it suspected fraud. According to Willis, she never filled out the application, which carried the wrong date of birth, the wrong party affiliation, and a forged signature. Whoever submitted it listed a Trump Tower unit in Manhattan as her home address and the Fulton County Courthouse as her mailing address. Somebody put real thought into this one.

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And, of course, she’s crying about it.

"I've been threatened and harassed," she told WSB-TV. Asked whether someone had committed a crime to harass her, she said "absolutely," and she called the whole episode "quite upsetting." In her telling, the fake registration is just the latest entry in a long string of harassment.

"But this is not the first crime that's been committed to harass me because every time I'm threatened, my house is doxxed — all of those things are crimes," Willis said.

Talk about lack of self-awareness.

Now, to be clear, forging someone's signature on a government form is a crime, and the Board of Elections is weighing whether to file criminal charges. Willis says she's also making sure the stunt doesn't affect her eligibility to vote in Georgia.

Despite my amusement over this story, voter fraud is a serious problem, whether Democrats like to admit it or not, and that holds even when the victim spent years insisting anyone worried about election integrity was a threat to democracy.

Still, you have to savor the moment.

The woman who tried to turn election skepticism into a racketeering case is now the poster child for why election skepticism exists.

Election officials told Willis that nobody cast a ballot under the fake registration. Good. But here's the problem: New York has no general photo ID requirement for voters, and in New York City, a registered voter usually doesn't have to show ID to vote in person. Someone forged Willis' signature once to get her on the rolls. Nothing in the law would have required that person to prove who they were at the polling place. And the fact is, if it got as far as it did, there’s clearly a problem with the system, which I suspect whoever was behind it was trying to prove.

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Democrats spend every election cycle telling us voter fraud is a myth and voter ID laws are racist voter suppression. Willis just handed them a real-world case study of how easy it is to game a system that runs on the honor system.

Will any of them learn from it? Don't hold your breath.

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

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