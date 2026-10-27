Dear Leftists: Shut the Hell Up About Trump 'Profiting' From Politics

Carrying water for the Democratic Party — especially here in the Year of Our Lord 2026 — is no easy task. Over the years, the Dems' flying monkeys in the mainstream media have amassed quite a playbook filled with go-to tricks to aid in their propaganda efforts. One of the favorites that I have noticed since my early days of writing about media bias is that the MSM hacks have a very specific list of things that they will only complain about when there is a Republican in the White House.

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Take homelessness, for example. All coverage of the issue pretty much disappears from the pages of The New York Times and the story ideas for the Big Three news broadcasts. As soon as a Republican hits the Oval Office, a visitor from outer space might think that the United States is 95% "unhoused."

Not surprisingly, the level of unhinged Trump Derangement Syndrome hysteria at the MSM sites is worse than ever now that we're in the final days leading up to the midterms. After not being able to defeat President Trump in 2024 despite the fact that they perverted justice whenever and wherever they could, the Democrats view this as their final chance to really, really have their "GOTCHA!" moment and rebuke him. Trump may not be on the ballot, but he is still in office, so the Dems have essentially been campaigning only against him. When I peruse the MSM digital insane asylum every weekday, it's all caterwauling about Trump and almost no reporting on individual GOP candidates.

It won't be a very big flex if the Dems do have a good election, it'll just be following a historical pattern. Overperforming on expectations with huge gains would be more of a reflection on the Republican Party as a whole. Yes, Trump is the head of that party but, let's face it, Congressional Republicans haven't done a lot to help his ambitious agenda. An agenda that is good for the long-term health of the Republic, by the way.

Back to the MSM bag of tricks. Another thing that only gets discussed when the Republicans have the White House is the net worth of the president. One thing that I don't ever recall getting a lot of ink (I'm old school), is how much money a president was making in addition to his government salary while in office. The Dems are obsessed with that when it comes to Trump. His High Holiness the Lightbringer Barack Momjeans Obama decided to talk about that last weekend while ostensibly stumping for Abdul El-Sayed (Tim covered that here).

For several months now, the nonsense about Trump using the presidency to make money has been high on the Dems' list of garbage that doesn't mean anything but can still be used to scare their low-info base. It's one of their most pathetic reaches yet.

Then-private citizen Donald Trump entered the Oval Office with the highest net worth of any president in history. He was wildly successful in the private sector, which is something almost anathema to Democrats. The reality is that Trump could make a fortune off the interest on a passbook savings account (Are those still a thing?) if he wanted to. Of course his businesses are going to make money even while he's president.

What the Dem media propagandists are never curious about is how people in Congress and the White House amass wealth just from their "public service." For example, we're supposed to believe that Barack Obama increased his net worth by almost $11 million in eight years from book royalties.

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The most egregious example, as we all know, is former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, who is the Warren Buffett of career politicians. There is an app called Autopilot which is an AI-driven investment platform. You just pick an AI curated portfolio, throw in your money, and let HAL 9000 be your financial guru. Autopilot's most popular portfolio is called — I kid you not — the "Pelosi Tracker+."

In the 39 years that Granny Boxwine has been in Congress, no MSM outlet did a deep dive into how she just happened to be just so darn lucky at picking stocks.

Sowing the seeds of class warfare by whining about rich people is boilerplate Dem stuff, especially now that they're out of the commie closet. However, asserting that President Trump is focused on using his office is patently absurd for so many reasons, but I'll wrap up with just two.

First, he doesn't need any more money.

Second, President Trump is focused on what's best for the United States of America and for ALL Americans. Democrats can't admit that to themselves because they respond to an evil caricature of Trump that they made up a decade ago. To do what's best for the country, he has to spend all of his time cleaning up messes that the Democrats have made, and continue to make.

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The man doesn't have any time for a presidential side hustle.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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