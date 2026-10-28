The Morning Briefing: No, Really — There's a Silver Lining If Dems Steamroll the Midterms

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Kauerbrynddt was determined to not let an unfortunate Cheez Whiz incident at Yodel Camp define him as a performer.

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This was something I was planning to write either on Friday or Monday before the election. After wandering through Tuesday's news, it seemed like a good time for a schedule readjustment. We will return to our regularly scheduled pre-election variations on a theme (FRAUD! EL-SAYED! EARLY VOTING IS THE DEVIL!) tomorrow.

If anybody has a good read on what is going to happen next week, I'd love to hear it.

Rick wrote a piece yesterday about the Democrats' plans for election denial should they not win as big as they're planning to. It's all a bunch of typical Dem projection — they're going to accuse the Republicans of all the things we know that they do every election. And you read that right. They're not planning on having the tantrum only if they lose, but also if they don't win as big as they want to. It's the obnoxious entitlement footing that they establish before every election.

Here's something from the post that is a great snapshot of why predicting anything for this election is an extra foolish fool's errand:

All the polls are showing a "Blue Wave" victory for the Democrats. Some Democrats are asking how any Democrat can lose. It's going to be a "bloodbath," a "wipeout," an electoral reckoning for Trump that is a decade in the making. Or not. There are several reasons the polls may be off, not least of which is that they aren't much more accurate today than they were in 2016, when many pollsters' predictions were way off. The wild card, then and now, is Donald Trump. Pollsters are usually very good at sussing out when a respondent is not being truthful. With Trump, it's guesswork. Trump consistently outperforms the polls, and there is no reason to believe that will change in 2026.

I agree with everything that Rick wrote there; I've written several times about President Trump being the Mother of All X Factors in this election. I'd love to hope that the polls are pulling a 2016 again, but why have faith in pollsters, even if you're hoping for them to be wrong?

Let's say that the Democrats get their wish, and get their blue wave. Hey, never underestimate that power of the combination of voter stupidity and the Magic Mail-In Ballot Machine.

Something that I've said a lot recently is that I don't think that a big Dem win this year will bring End Times upon the Republic. Sure, everything will probably hit the cosmic toilet with the Democrats in control of Congress, but that's actually the silver lining.

A huge Dem victory next month could very well be a boost for the Republicans' chances in the 2028 presidential election. The Democrats are running purely on hatred for Trump. Yeah, they'll blah, blah, blah a bit about healthcare, but the Trump hate is really all they're selling.

Giving them the keys to the majority will lead to an impeachment frenzy, a lot of grandstanding, and precious little in the way of anything that looks like leadership. A couple of years of that — along with the resurrection of the J6 dead horse — will remind voters who abandoned the Dems in droves in 2024 of just why they did that.

And imagine how much work President Trump's executive order pens will be getting while Chuck Schumer is fretting about losing his seat to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The Trump Derangement Syndrome Democrats are irrevocably clinically insane. They were bad from 2016-2024, they've gotten exponentially worse since January 20, 2025. It won't be cured by an election victory. Their reintegration into leadership will not go well. Worse for them, there will be more spotlights on them. The mom and pop Dems in flyover country who don't normally pay attention to the coastal loons who run the party will be made more aware of what they voted for.

So don't despair if they're all celebrating next week. Let 'em get drunk and show everyone who they really are.

REMINDER: My Kruiser Kabana interview about trans men in women's sports with Madisan DeBos from the Independent Women's Forum will only be all-access for a few more days. It hops over to the other side of the paywall next week. It's an important conversation, please give it a listen!

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

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The Mailbag of Magnificence

The Mailbag may be the only thing that keeps me relatively sane for the next week. FOTB Doug F. is up first:

Menu item @ a local cocktail lounge I recently visited- Deviled Egg Flight - Tasting plate of our four egg varieties, miso, blackberry fig,dirty martini, and the classic The owner's wife runs a deviled egg test kitchen and she puts them in a "flight"

I'm drooling and I may steal the idea. I LOVE deviled eggs. Also, I have deviated from the standard recipe by making guacamole deviled eggs. Any time I see deviled eggs on an appetizer menu I don't look at anything else.

This is from our friend Charlene in Texas:

THANKS a LOT!! Your reference to Dr Demento now has They're Coming to Take You Away running through my mind non-stop!! I used to listen to him and actually hadn't thought of the show in years, but now THAT SONG!! Worst earwig EVER!!

Whenever I have a song stuck in my head I get knocked down, but I get up again. You're never gonna keep me down. After that, I take a whiskey drink, I take a vodka drink...

Randall D. writes:

The last time I wrote to you (a year and half ago), I thanked you for the Coupling clip you put in the Kabana because it brought back memories of my late wife who had recently died. I've wanted to write in more, but my work throttled gmail and all social media, so I can't send anything from there. And by the time I get home, well, life happens, and I lost track of time. Today's Briefing triggered (in a good way) a couple of thoughts. "Malignant Narcissism" is a killer instrumental on the RUSH Snakes and Arrows album (saw them in DC Sunday night....WOW!), not just an affliction of a certain Senate candidate in MIchigan. And the clip of the Mary Tyler Moore show today reminded me of the Giggle Loop in Coupling. With that, I leave you with one word: INFERNO!

I actually remember you writing in about Coupling! Now I have to remember to hunt down some more clips, including "Giggle Loop." I've seen some video of the woman who is drumming for Rush on this tour and she's amazing. Big, big drum kit to fill there. (And congratulations on what you shared in your PS!)

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This is from Michael P:

I've come to the obvious conclusion that everyone you've mentioned in your Morning Briefing opening paragraphs for the last 7 years or so is an illegal alien and must be deported forthwith. Deszbuügwythh? Please. Where's they/them from, Mogadishu? I'll allow the Sine Qua Non Sequitur to remain because he's clearly from Iowa or something, but the rest gotta go.

Oddly, every single one of them is from Sedona. Only a handful still live there.

Sharon P: Got your note, still picking through it, lol.

Thanks everyone!

Everything Isn't Awful

Happy family.. 😊 https://t.co/ZkNg78t5b7 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) October 26, 2026

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The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

After a Rain #artbots #kuindzhi https://t.co/LtynzbhQ7U — Arkhip Kuindzhi (@artistkuindzhi) October 27, 2026

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

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POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

10/27/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 28, 2026 In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: NBC

Secondary TV Corr: Hearst

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Boston Globe

Secondary Print: Washington Examiner

Radio: SRN

New Media: Human Events



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: NBC

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Wall Street Journal

Additional Print: Reuters, Bloomberg

Radio: AP

New Media: Heartlander





EDT :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time

3:30 PM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



11:00 AM THE PRESIDENT receives his Intelligence Briefing

The White House

Closed Press



12:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



1:30 PM THE PRESIDENT greets the Artemis III Crew

Oval Office

Closed Press



2:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



3:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in Signing Time

Oval Office

Closed Press



THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Chillicothe, Ohio

The White House

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



5:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Air Force One

Closed Press



THE PRESIDENT arrives Chillicothe, Ohio

Chillicothe, Ohio

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



7:00 PM THE PRESIDENT delivers Remarks

Chillicothe, Ohio

Pre-Credentialed Media



THE PRESIDENT departs Chillicothe, Ohio en route the White House

Chillicothe, Ohio

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



THE PRESIDENT arrives the White House The White House

Out-of-Town Travel Pool TV Corr & Crew: NBCSecondary TV Corr: HearstPhotos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, GettyPrint: Boston GlobeSecondary Print: Washington ExaminerRadio: SRNNew Media: Human EventsTV Crew: NBCPhotos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, GettyPrint: Wall Street JournalAdditional Print: Reuters, BloombergRadio: APNew Media: HeartlanderThe White HouseClosed PressThe White HouseClosed PressOval OfficeClosed PressOval OfficeClosed PressOval OfficeClosed PressOval OfficeClosed PressThe White HouseOut-of-Town Travel PoolAir Force OneClosed PressChillicothe, OhioOut-of-Town Travel PoolChillicothe, OhioPre-Credentialed MediaChillicothe, OhioOut-of-Town Travel Pool

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