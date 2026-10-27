Tuesday is election day in Israel, and that is where the focus of the country rests. There are over 12,000 locations for Israelis to cast their votes, and although the votes will be counted quickly, it could possibly be weeks or even months before a coalition government is created.

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But while Israelis vote, the rest of the Middle East is being active in preparing for more war. Reuters released information on Monday that Iran has been sending money to Hezbollah in order to rebuild — over $200 million — and Hezbollah has been redeveloping infrastructure and weapons.

Iran continues to act with hubris. They have reiterated that any discussions about nuclear development are off the table until/if/when the United States agrees to their seven-point plan. At the same time, Trump keeps stating that while he seeks peaceful negotiations, he might just as easily choose to destroy Iran militarily, and that he could accomplish that easily.

And with all the different things going on around them, Israelis are demonstrating the path of democracy around the country as they exercise their right to vote. Surrounded by anti-democratic nations; abused by the world; under the constant threat of war, the Israelis again show their commitment to life and liberty. President Herzog phrased it well on Tuesday when he said that the elections are "a true holiday for democracy that no one should ruin,” and "even when we put different ballots in the box, in the end we have a shared destiny in this country.”

When I was in Israel this past summer, someone said, "We are one small country, but one large family.”

May the people of Israel always be protected, and may the world realize the beauty and unity of that family that is Israel.

Chazak u'Baruch

Rabbi Michael Barclay

October 27, 2026

16th of Cheshvan, 5787

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