No ID, No Problem? Mayor Mamdani Sparks Outrage Over Polling Guidance.

It is illegal for non-citizens to vote in federal elections in the United States. Period. Full stop. End of story. Then why is New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani assuring New York voters in a public service message that you don't have to bring "anything with you" to vote in the November 3 election?

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“In New York City, you don’t need to bring anything with you to cast your vote at the polls,” the mayor says in the film. “Armed federal agents, including ICE, cannot be at New York polling places without a judicial warrant.”

There's only one way to read this message: as an invitation to people who are constitutionally prevented from voting to show up at the polls and vote anyway.

Mamdani is breaking the law by encouraging non-citizens to vote. Who's going to arrest him? Who's going to prosecute him? In the one-party dictatorship that is New York State, the rules don't apply if you're a Democrat.

The mayor's office released the video, which it made at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, on the third day of early voting in the state.

"You do not need to bring [ID] to vote...our elections are secure!" - @NYCMayor 🤔🤔🤔 Commie Mamdani says NYC elections are secure AND that you don’t need an ID to vote? You need an ID to board a plane or even buy a sharpie...you would think protecting the ballot box deserves at least that much. PASS THE SAVE AMERICA ACT! https://t.co/yH2xiikNgU — Randy Weber (@TXRandy14) October 26, 2026

“No voter ID required. No need to prove who you are at the polls. But don’t worry, there’s absolutely no fraud!” Rep. Claudia Tinney (R-N.Y.), chair of the Election Integrity Caucus, said on X. “Just trust Mamdani on this one!”

The co-founder of conservative policy non-profit The Federalist Society, David M. McIntosh, put it more bluntly. “The only reason for Mamdani to remind New Yorkers they don’t need an ID to vote is if he wanted people who aren’t allowed to vote to do so.”

According to Ballotpedia, the rules for voting in New York include showing ID for first-time voters.

The federal Help America Vote Act requires that individuals in all 50 states who register to vote by mail and who have not voted previously in a federal election in their state must provide either their driver's license or a paycheck, bank statement, current utility bill, or government document showing their name and address. Individuals voting by mail must include a copy of one of those documents with their absentee/mail-in ballot.

You may not need an ID to vote in New York, but you need to bring one along if you're going to buy other items.

however, in NYC you do need an ID to buy spray paint — Alexa Henning (@alexahenning) October 26, 2026

Joe Concha called it "insanity."

This is insanity. No ID necessary. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 26, 2026

"So you need a photo ID to buy Sudafed in New York, but not to pick its mayor?" wrote Space Cowboy on X.

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There are anywhere between 11 million and 14 million illegal aliens living in the U.S. When the illegal population was one or two million, as it was in the 1980s, it was very difficult for illegal alien voters to swing an election except in places like Southern California or pockets on the East Coast.

That's not the case today. And encouraging illegal aliens to vote is not only a crime, but it's also a slap in the face to every citizen who makes the effort to vote. If an illegal alien wants to vote, he should care enough about the United States to become a citizen.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats desperately try to stop it.

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