Mullin Says Mamdani Ignored Illegal Aliens Stabbing Police, Only Cares If an Alien Is Shot

Here is a simple trick to avoid getting arrested or shot in altercations with federal immigration enforcement: Don’t break our laws and attack our officers, and then expect zero consequences.

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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who hates America and loves illegal aliens importing crime and corruption here, is furious about an ICE-involved shooting. Guess what he didn’t care about? When illegal aliens who were previously released multiple times by New York authorities stabbed an NYPD detective.

Mamdani's selective outrage illustrates the fact that he doesn't care a snap of his fingers about responsible citizens and innocent victims. He simply wants to protect his corrupt sanctuary system so that he can continue to transform New York into a Third World hellhole. After all, one of the reasons he is even in office is that so many Muslims have moved into the city in recent years. That population replacement is important for the sharia revolution.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin is absolutely right to condemn the hypocrisy.

BREAKING: DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin blasts Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Gov. Kathy Hochul for condemning last night's ICE-involved shooting while he says they remained silent after an NYPD officer was stabbed by a pair of illegal immigrants with prior criminal histories "NYPD officers are some of the finest officers we have out there. Just last week, one was stabbed seven times by illegals. One that we had a detainer on that New York released. Both had extensive criminal backgrounds." "Did the mayor of New York say anything about that? Did the individuals that's in the streets demanding justice for this criminal that we picked up yesterday? Did anybody come out for the officer that was stabbed seven times by these criminals?" "Not a word was said. Not a word was said by the mayor. Not a word was said by the governor." — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 9, 2026

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) says a Dominican illegal alien, whom ICE agents shot during a confrontation on Thursday, is an affiliate of the Trinitarios gang and has convictions and arrests for numerous crimes, including assault, grand larceny, robbery, and drug possession. Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin clarified that ICE has filed a detainer request for this alien before and that it also tried to arrest him previously, but he fled. He rammed officers with his vehicle on October 8 in another attempt to flee, when an officer shot him. The officers then gave him first aid. If Mamdani and other sanctuary politicians had honored the previous detainer request, none of this would’ve been necessary.

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Mamdani tried to claim that ICE had ganged up on an innocent father and his toddler and all but murdered the toddler (though even he had to admit grudgingly the child is perfectly fine). “This is an unconscionable and incredibly serious situation. I have called the President; when we speak I will demand that he ends all ICE enforcement actions in our city. I will not stand by while ICE agents terrorize our communities,” he ranted. “Our thoughts are with the injured New Yorker and his family tonight. We are praying for his recovery… Abolish ICE.”

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All that for a gang member with numerous severe crimes on his record. No wonder there is so much violence against ICE — a 1,600% increase in assaults, according to Mullin. Notice Mamdani did not have any criticism for the criminal father who was deliberately endangering his own kid by violently attacking officers with his vehicle.

“I’m speaking facts. The mayor speaks with a political tone,” Mullin told reporters angrily. “His words are dangerous, and incite hostility.” He said that President Donald Trump was willing to release the serial criminal illegal alien into NYPD custody, but that was not good enough for Mamdani, who insisted that Feds put the violent gang affiliate immediately back on the streets completely free. Yes, you read that right.

Mullin exclaimed, “We arrest thousands, weekly, that are criminals, and he turns a blind eye to it and won’t even stand up for his own NYPD officers, that, by the way, protect him every single day.” He was disgusted that Mamdani referred to the illegal alien as a New Yorker and was so vicious in his smears against ICE.

“Well, Mayor, if you abolish ICE, who’s going to take your criminals off the streets of your own town? Who’s going to take the murderers and the thieves and the gangbangers?” Mullin challenged. “No, we’re not putting a pause on enforcement. I’m sorry, we’re not. In fact, I’m not sorry.” He pointed out that sanctuary cities and states protect criminals who then victimize citizens of other cities and states that do not have similarly stupid policies.

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For more details on the criminal illegal aliens who stabbed an NYPD detective seven times, read my previous piece. Mamdani doesn’t care when illegal aliens wound his own police officers. He only cares about illegal alien criminals.