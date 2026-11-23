Are you ready for Gavin Newsom 2.0? Or is it 5.0? Or maybe even 6.0?

In fewer than 40 days, Newsom will no longer be the failed governor of California, and while he hasn't said that he's going to launch a presidential bid, his actions haven't left much doubt that this is his intention. On Politico's Playbook podcast Monday, California Bureau Chief Melanie Mason discussed what she termed his "show-don't-tell" strategy for 2028.

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Newsom was invited to, but didn't attend, this month's "What's Next" conference in Denver, although other potential presidential contenders, including former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-Pa.), Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), and Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.), showed up.

Instead, he's been play-acting as president, just as he did in January at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, and in February at the Munich Security Conference. He's spent much of November traveling the world: to the COP31 UN climate conference in Turkey, to Poland to sign a clean energy pact, and to Ukraine to visit wounded soldiers. It's just one more way, along with the hair and the height, to look presidential. But Mason asks, "Does it tell us anything about what a Newsom presidency would be, other than he can, like, be in these places?"

Newsom hasn't only been traveling abroad. On November 19, he was in Washington, D.C., where he released an AI safety report. Why D.C. and not Silicon Valley? Mason imagines what Newsom might be trying to say with the move: "You know, Congress won't act. And here's what I think not only should be California's strategy, but the national strategy."

Unlike Buttigieg, Newsom hasn't announced a new book, a traditional way for would-be candidates to make headlines. Nor is he delivering postmortems on the midterms on national media. Still, he did make national news when he commuted all 548 death row sentences in California the same week as the midterms. He's "zigging where the others are zagging," Mason explains.

Related: The Video Gavin Newsom Doesn't Want You to See

Politicians with eyes on the White House don't want to peak too early, as Rudy Giuliani did ahead of 2008 and Scott Walker did ahead of 2016. While Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) has all the buzz right now, Newsom had it in 2025, when President Donald Trump ordered the National Guard to Los Angeles amid riots over immigration raids. Mason points to Newsom telling border czar Tom Homan to "arrest me" as the moment that led to "six months of him really dominating the headlines." He confirmed his status as the guy who would fight back against the Trump administration when he took the lead in the redistricting wars. But Mason thinks Newsom's team would have preferred for all of that to happen in 2027, right before the primaries.

And that brings us to Gavin Newsom 6.0. Is the man who once described his trolling of Trump as "punching a bully back" now recalibrating that strategy? If so, it would mean he senses a vibe change, something Mason believes is taking place. The only vibe change I've noticed in the party is a drift toward the increasingly radical and anti-American, as represented by the Democratic Socialists of America and incoming senators like Abdul El-Sayed.

Yet Mason offers, as her evidence of a different kind of vibe change, Texas Senator-elect James Talarico's verdict on the midterms: "We just showed that a politics of division is no match for a politics of love."

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Mason continues:

And that is a vibe shift that I think Newsom is aware of. And I think that, yes, as you noticed in South Carolina, he's trying to conjure more of the sort of the empathy and the sort of kind of seriousness of character, maybe less of the kneepads Gavin Newsom that we saw in 2025. Like, he's picking up on that vibe shift too.

Take it from a California resident: don't expect any empathy or seriousness from this man. If he ever becomes president, he'll make the rest of the country look like his failing state and just explain it away with empty words and weird hand movements.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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