Ella Langley is on top of the world by the world’s standards. Her breakthrough single, “Choosin’ Texas,” is shattering the record for the longest-running number-one single on the Billboard Hot 100 at 28 weeks as of this writing. She recently won a record-setting six CMA awards in one night. And she nabbed seven Grammy nominations, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for “Choosin’ Texas” and Album of the Year for Dandelion.

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In a whirlwind year that has given Langley unprecedented success, one thing has kept her grounded: her faith. Langley has long been open about her Christian faith, but she’s becoming more outspoken.

One song on Dandelion that Langley didn’t write nevertheless has a decidedly personal and faith-based message. In "Speaking Terms," she delivers a deeply personal reflection on the struggles of faith, admitting that she sometimes turns to God only when life gets difficult and wondering whether He is hearing her prayers. The stripped-down acoustic ballad captures the longing to hear God's voice amid His apparent silence and the desire to restore the closeness of a relationship with Him.

“I think most people who are Christians like Ella would tell you they have been through more than one season of life that feels like a real struggle in every aspect, including faith,” writes Casey Young at Whiskey Riff. “You never stop believing (some people do) but the circumstances of life make you wonder where God is in all this mess.”

Related: CNN’s Ella Langley Blind Spot Exposes Its Coastal Bubble

Langley is currently opening for Morgan Wallen on tour, and she includes “Speaking Terms” in her set. She opened up about why she wanted to cut the song even though she didn’t write it. She told audiences that she had gone through long periods in her life where she wasn’t close to God, but the last year has brought her relationship with Jesus to the forefront.

“I’ve watched this song get pitched around the whole entire town; I’ve watched so many other artists have this song,” Langley told one audience. “How would you feel if I had it on the record? Because it feels like exactly where I am in my life. You know, it feels like my relationship with Christ has changed over the last 365 days, a little more than that.”

“I went every show of my life without even mentioning His name, to not being able to shut up about it… and I’ve done things in my life that makes me feel not worthy of this song,” she added. “But I’ll tell one thing, who makes me feel worthy is Him. I’m always worthy. He’s gonna meet me where I’m at, no matter where I’m at.”

“And that’s why I thought this song was important to put on the record, because I want you to feel that way,” she concluded. “I want you to know that no matter where you are in your life, there’s somebody that’s listening to you. You’re always talking to Him; you just don’t know it.”

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Right now, Langley is at the top of her game. Who knows where her career will take her from here? But if she can stay grounded in her Christian faith, she'll have a solid rock to sustain her through the ups and downs of life in a tough music industry environment. I hope and pray that she can stay as faithful and humble years from now as she is in 2026.

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