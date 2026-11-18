This week's episode was our midterm election post-mortem, but in case you thought we might get morose and sad, you've got another thing coming. We decided to talk about the question of whether God has abandoned the U.S. after the election.

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Instead, we came armed with our thoughts on God's sovereignty and how we as Christians should approach the election results. And we're more hopeful than so many people would be. I'll let the episode speak for itself, but I put the Bible verses I used in my research below.

Previously on Faith All Over the Place, Episode 42: God Has Already Won the Midterms

Check it out on the PJ Media podcast page or below; you can also find us on your favorite podcast app. Don’t forget to leave us a five-star rating and review if you really love what we do.

Here are the scriptures I used in my research for today’s episode. I used some of them on the podcast, too. All verses are in the ESV.

“He changes times and seasons; he removes kings and sets up kings; he gives wisdom to the wise and knowledge to those who have understanding.” —Daniel 2:21

“Put not your trust in princes, in a son of man, in whom there is no salvation.” —Psalm 146:3

“For many, of whom I have often told you and now tell you even with tears, walk as enemies of the cross of Christ. Their end is destruction, their god is their belly, and they glory in their shame, with minds set on earthly things. But our citizenship is in heaven, and from it we await a Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ, who will transform our lowly body to be like his glorious body, by the power that enables him even to subject all things to himself.” —Philippians 3:18-21

“For I am sure that neither death nor life, nor angels nor rulers, nor things present nor things to come, nor powers, nor height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord.” —Romans 8:38-39

“But seek the welfare of the city where I have sent you into exile, and pray to the LORD on its behalf, for in its welfare you will find your welfare.” —Jeremiah 29:7

“First of all, then, I urge that supplications, prayers, intercessions, and thanksgivings be made for all people, for kings and all who are in high positions, that we may lead a peaceful and quiet life, godly and dignified in every way.” —1 Timothy 2:1-2

“You are the salt of the earth, but if salt has lost its taste, how shall its saltiness be restored? It is no longer good for anything except to be thrown out and trampled under people’s feet. “You are the light of the world. A city set on a hill cannot be hidden. Nor do people light a lamp and put it under a basket, but on a stand, and it gives light to all in the house. In the same way, let your light shine before others, so that they may see your good works and give glory to your Father who is in heaven.” —Matthew 5:13-16

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“For the one who sows to his own flesh will from the flesh reap corruption, but the one who sows to the Spirit will from the Spirit reap eternal life. And let us not grow weary of doing good, for in due season we will reap, if we do not give up.” —Galatians 6:9

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