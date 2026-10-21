Faith All Over the Place, Episode 42: God Has Already Won the Midterms

It’s been a couple of weeks, but we’re back with another episode of Faith All Over the Place. My friend, colleague, and partner in podcasting excellence, Stephen Kruiser, and I decided to devote an episode to the upcoming midterm elections.

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We try to avoid getting too heavily into politics on the podcast, but we also believe that, as Christians, we have an obligation to be involved in what’s going on in the country. As the Lord said through the prophet Jeremiah, “But seek the welfare of the city where I have sent you into exile, and pray to the LORD on its behalf, for in its welfare you will find your welfare” (Jeremiah 29:7).

We talked about praying the Lord’s will over this election, which my pastor, Kurt Petersheim, calls “the most dangerous prayer you can pray.” But we also know that God is bigger than this election, just like He’s bigger than any situation on earth.

Kruiser and I discussed various spiritual disciplines that can help us through this election and other times. Things like meditating on God’s Word, quiet time with Him, memorizing Scripture, and “pray[ing] without ceasing” can help us navigate anything that we’re going through. We also talked about taking comfort in our relationship with Jesus.

We also shared how we like to geek out on Scripture and theology because the Bible calls us to "love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind" (Matthew 22:37 and Deuteronomy 6:5). We also admitted that God works through us in our studies.

Additionally, we got on a tangent about people turning old churches into houses and other venues. Oh, and we talked about Bible highlighters. It was a fun and enlightening conversation that went on longer than we expected.

Previously on Faith All Over the Place, Episode 41: Christianity and AI

Check it out on the PJ Media podcast page or below; you can also find us on your favorite podcast app. Don’t forget to leave us a five-star rating and review if you really love what we do.

Bonus content: Kruiser said that the priest at confession this past weekend recommended that he read through Psalm 38. It's pretty raw, and it's good for confession, so here it is:

38 A Psalm of David, for the memorial offering.

1 O Lord, rebuke me not in your anger,

nor discipline me in your wrath!

2 For your arrows have sunk into me,

and your hand has come down on me.

3 There is no soundness in my flesh

because of your indignation;

there is no health in my bones

because of my sin.

4 For my iniquities have gone over my head;

like a heavy burden, they are too heavy for me.

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5 My wounds stink and fester

because of my foolishness,

6 I am utterly bowed down and prostrate;

all the day I go about mourning.

7 For my sides are filled with burning,

and there is no soundness in my flesh.

8 I am feeble and crushed;

I groan because of the tumult of my heart.

9 O Lord, all my longing is before you;

my sighing is not hidden from you.

10 My heart throbs; my strength fails me,

and the light of my eyes — it also has gone from me.

11 My friends and companions stand aloof from my plague,

and my nearest kin stand far off.

12 Those who seek my life lay their snares;

those who seek my hurt speak of ruin

and meditate treachery all day long.

13 But I am like a deaf man; I do not hear,

like a mute man who does not open his mouth.

14 I have become like a man who does not hear,

and in whose mouth are no rebukes.

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15 But for you, O Lord, do I wait;

it is you, O Lord my God, who will answer.

16 For I said, “Only let them not rejoice over me,

who boast against me when my foot slips!”

17 For I am ready to fall,

and my pain is ever before me.

18 I confess my iniquity;

I am sorry for my sin.

19 But my foes are vigorous, they are mighty,

and many are those who hate me wrongfully.

20 Those who render me evil for good

accuse me because I follow after good.

21 Do not forsake me, O Lord!

O my God, be not far from me!

22 Make haste to help me,

O Lord, my salvation!

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