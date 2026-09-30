Faith All Over the Place, Episode 41: Christianity and AI

It's been a couple of weeks, but we're back with another episode of Faith All Over the Place. This episode is sort of a sequel to the episode we did a few weeks ago about apps and podcasts, and today we talked about artificial intelligence and how we should think about and interact with it as Christians.

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There's a certain "sky is falling" (my favorite Lifehouse song, by the way) mentality about AI, and my friend, colleague, and partner in podcasting excellence, Stephen Kruiser, and I talked about how the "new technology is going to be the end of us" mindset is as old as time itself.

Kruiser referenced and quoted Pope Leo XIV's encyclical, Magnifica Humanitas, and we discussed how the pope's advice is wisdom for how we should approach any novel technology. We concluded that the good guys are going to use AI for good, and the bad guys are going to utilize it for bad.

We talked about how you have to use your due diligence when you use AI for faith-related work. You definitely can't outsource your Bible study to AI; instead, it can be a tool to bolster what you're studying in God's Word. We also pulled the curtain back to talk about how we use AI as believers.

For those of you keeping track of our ramblings, we talked about what we appreciate about being home (since Kruiser has been away from home for about six weeks) and "travel luck." We also briefly mentioned baseball, but I forgot to mention that today is my mom's birthday.

Previously on: Faith All Over the Place, Episode 40: Navigating Faith Crises With Ashley McCully

Check it out on the PJ Media podcast page or below; you can also find us on your favorite podcast app. Don’t forget to leave us a five-star rating and review if you really love what we do.

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