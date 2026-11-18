Rep. Keith Self (R-Texas) is disgusted by an expensive and religiously biased proposition from Texas Democrats to mandate special food for Muslim students in the state’s schools.

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Self posted on X on November 18, “Rapid, unregulated immigration put pressure on Texas roads, schools, and other public services. Texans deserve to know exactly how their local officials plan to meet those demands and what it will cost taxpayers. That exact standard applies to school meals. If a school district proposes offering substantially more expensive halal meals than its existing options it should: tell families and taxpayers how much more the meals would cost, how many it expects to serve, and exactly how it would pay for them.”

He emphasized, “Every per-meal increase can add up over a school year when hundreds of thousands are being produced as a result of heightened immigration. I STRONGLY oppose raising property taxes to cover the added cost of halal school meals.”

Self has reason to be concerned. From The Dallas Express last week:

State Rep. Suleman Lalani (D-District 76) filed House Bills 401 and 426 on November 9 ahead of the 2027 legislative session… Under HB401, school districts and open-enrollment charter schools statewide would have to provide a halal option in any breakfast or lunch program when a student, parent, or person standing in parental relation to the student requests one. HB426 would impose the same requirement only on districts and charter schools wholly or partly located in a county with at least 2.1 million residents or a county adjacent to one.

Texas schools, by the way, do not provide special kosher meals to Jewish students. Nor can Catholic students expect to show up on Fridays to receive special meatless options. This insistence on Halal meals is nothing more nor less than giving special privileges to Muslims above all other religious groups, which is unconstitutional. It is also a blatant move for Muslims to assert sharia in Texas, and if you don’t think that fundamentalist Muslims plan to take over Texas and the rest of the United States as they are taking over France and the UK, you are delusional.

Imam Karim AbuZaid, a radical pro-terrorist speaker, is already encouraging Muslims to believe that the Democrat flip of Texas will allow Muslims to take over. EPIC City, the project for a massive Muslim enclave in Texas that Republicans temporarily stalled, will no doubt soon be full swing again. And new Democrat Gov.-Elect Gina Hinojosa is already promising to provide sanctuary for illegal aliens and strip the terrorist label from Hamas-tied CAIR, so there is every possibility that the Muslim population of Texas will grow significantly in the next few years.

#ICYMI: #Texas Shi'ite Organization Celebrates #October7 Attacks, Honors Al-Qassam Brigades Spokesman Abu Obeida, Iranian Commander, Qasem Soleimani, Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar On Instagram - Report & audio here https://t.co/YQjED4YRJq #MEMRI https://t.co/YioJHwZlbS — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) November 15, 2026

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As mentioned above, Self is particularly concerned that the enormous extra costs of special Halal meal programs in schools would necessitate a raise in taxes. There are somewhere between 400,000 to 500,000 Muslims in Texas, and the number is steadily increasing. It could cost millions of extra dollars to give all Muslim students unique Halal meals. And to do so would be to bow to freedom-hating colonizers.