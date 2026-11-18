Nations are accredited with measles elimination ("measles-free") status when they have no locally transmitted cases of the same strain of the virus for at least a year. Regional committees of the World Health Organization (WHO), which keeps track of such things, certify the status.

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Here in the Western Hemisphere, the Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO) makes that call, and on Monday, all the heritage media outlets breathlessly blasted the news that the United States had just lost its measles-free status. USA Today's report is typical of how horrible and unprecedented this event certainly must be:

The United States has officially lost its measles-free status three decades after the "historic public health achievement" that eliminated the highly infectious disease from the country. Defined by the World Health Organization as freedom from the continuous spread of a disease for at least 12 months, the United States achieved measles elimination status in 2000 in what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention called a "historic" accomplishment.

The American Medical Association is, as usual, happy to pile on, reports Scientific American:

The resurgence of measles is “a sobering reminder of what happens when vaccination rates decline and decades of public health progress are reversed,” said American Medical Association president Willie Underwood III in a statement. “The resurgence of measles across the country has caused preventable hospitalizations and deaths and reflects the consequences of growing gaps in community protection,” he said. “We must treat the current measles outbreaks as an urgent call to rebuild trust in science-based recommendations and restore strong, fully-funded public health infrastructure to protect families and communities and prevent the return of diseases once eliminated.”

Why, this is outrageous! Who is responsible for this calamity?

I'm sure you can guess, but if not, Scientific American is happy to tell you:

In the wake of the decision, some public health experts singled out U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., for particular criticism. Kennedy is a longtime vaccine skeptic and has repeatedly linked the MMR vaccine to autism despite the lack of any good evidence for such a connection. “RFK Jr. has spent over a decade trying to destroy disease prevention, the last two as HHS secretary, and his public health malpractice is coming home to roost,” said Gregg Gonsalves, a Yale School of Public Health researcher and a member of the health advocacy group Defend Public Health’s coordinating committee, in a statement. “Congress can no longer sit back and twiddle its thumbs.”

There follow the predictable calls for the elimination of "misinformation," before the outlet, in all fairness, notes that HHS "has provided states with $100 million in funding to combat measles outbreaks" under Kennedy's direction. It also reports that "PAHO’s executive manager for immunizations said at the same press event that the U.S. has already begun intensifying vaccination efforts, particularly in areas with low coverage that have ongoing active transmission of measles."

Further undercutting the predictable leftist attempt to use this development as anti-Trump fodder is the fact that, among the developed nations, the United States is late to the game in losing its measles-free status.

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Just over a year ago, on Nov. 10, 2025, PAHO yanked the accolade from Canada. And then, at the very beginning of this year, WHO announced it had decided to strip several European nations of their status in September 2025, based on data from the previous year. Reuters covered it:

Britain and several other European countries have lost their measles elimination status, the World Health Organization said on Monday, after a jump in infections across the continent. Spain, Austria, Armenia, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan also lost their status, and the WHO urged countries to boost vaccination rates, particularly among under-protected populations, to prevent the viral disease infecting more children.

France and Romania didn't even have measles-free status to lose.

This article isn't going to look at the role immigration played in spreading old, eradicated diseases, especially among unvaccinated new arrivals. Yes, measles cases blew up in a Chicago alien shelter in 2024, and there is heated debate about how much fuel unvaccinated immigrants added to 2025's outbreak in Texas. But the number of measles cases in the U.S. really got going last year and increased this year — after President Trump had sealed the border. And health news outlets and leaders of all political stripes almost unanimously point the finger at declining vaccination rates among immigrants and natives alike.

"To keep measles at bay, vaccination rates must exceed 95%, the WHO estimates. Yet in the UK, only 84.4% of children had the two doses needed for full protection in 2024," Reuters noted in January, when England lost its status.

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MedBound Times pointed out that "In Canada, the percentage of 2-year-olds who have received at least one dose of measles vaccine dropped from about 90% in 2019 to about 82% in 2022 and 2023."

American children are still highly vaccinated against measles: "Vaccination coverage among U.S. kindergartners decreased from 95.2% during the 2019-2020 school year to 92.5% in the 2024-2025 school year, under the threshold necessary for effective herd immunity," reports USA Today.

MedBound Times spells it out in plain English: "The loss of measles elimination status is a symptom of a deeper issue: declining trust in public messaging about science and health, which has led to decreased vaccination rates and growing vulnerability to vaccine-preventable diseases."

Now, clearly, RFK didn't jet-set from nation to nation, scaring people away from vaccinating their kids against measles. The leftist countries that have lost measles-free status love nationalized medicine and already suppress speech the government doesn't like.

So if RFK isn't to blame for dropping vaccination rates, who is?

The answer is that Big Medicine did this to itself. As much as the left wants to try to gin up the situation into a CRISIS!™ with which to unseat RFK and the MAHA movement, the fact is that Kennedy’s ascendancy is a symptom of Big Pharma’s malady, not the cause.

I won't recount the exhaustive and comprehensive reporting we've done here at PJ Media that detailed the leftist government-medicine complex's overreach, jettisoning of long-established medical standards, life-derailing and destructive lockdowns, and forced vaccinations. If you are a regular reader, or if you simply had your eyes open during the benighted COVID era, you already know what happened.

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"Without a significant improvement in vaccination coverage and public trust in community health measures, many countries are likely to face more, and bigger, outbreaks of measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases in the coming years," MedBound Times admits.

What a shame. There have been so many miracles of modern medicine over the past decades, but the horrendous excesses of the COVID years have caused too many people to regard even some of the oldest, safest, and most effective preventatives with suspicion. Great job, public health professionals.

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