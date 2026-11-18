One of the most fascinating and creative things that distillers can do with bourbon is to finish it with different types of wood. Of course, bourbon has to be distilled in new, charred oak barrels, but once that process is complete, distillers can finish the liquid in any other wood they want.

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Over the summer, I reviewed a bourbon that the distiller finished with amburana wood. I enjoyed it, but it’s one that I have to travel to South Carolina for. Needless to say, I won’t get to taste it again until I go back to Myrtle Beach.

Larger distilleries work with finishes, too. One terrific example of this is Four Roses’ Experimental Series. Late last month, Four Roses Distillery announced Experimental Series No. 003: Chestnut, and it’s debuting this week.

“The release began with trials exploring how different wood species interacted with Four Roses’ ten bourbon recipes,” explains the press release. “Chestnut quickly distinguished itself, contributing subtle, distinctive flavors that prompted the distillery to expand its experimentation. Four Roses ultimately selected its six-year-old OBSK recipe for the final expression, pairing its signature spice and complexity with the sweet, rounded flavors developed in 250-liter chestnut barrels made from wood grown in Japan.”

Four Roses took mature bourbon and transferred it into chestnut barrels of different char levels for varying finishing times. Distillers sampled the finishing bourbon frequently to determine which flavors worked the best. That approach helped Four Roses find the right balance between the classic flavor drinkers come to respect and the new adventure of the chestnut finish.

As someone with chestnut trees in his yard, this presentation intrigues me. I thought I had some samples of it coming, but as of this writing, I haven’t received anything yet. If I do get my hands on it, I’ll let y’all know what I think.

Related: Whiskey Wednesday: From a River of Fire to a Phoenix in a Bottle

“To me, what makes this release so interesting is how chestnut wood can enhance and highlight the flavors of a bourbon,” said Master Distiller Brent Elliott. “We explored a number of different wood types in our initial trials, and chestnut stood out for the unique character it brought to the spirit. The OBSK recipe had the complexity and spice we were looking for to complement those flavors, creating a bourbon that feels familiar in its foundation but offers new, distinct flavors in the glass.”

Four Roses says that Experimental Series 003: Chestnut is at its best if you experience it neat, although it sounds like a rich pour no matter how you enjoy it. It’s clocking in at 104 proof, so it’s a serious bourbon for serious fans.

According to the press release, “Experimental Series No. 003: Chestnut opens with aromas of rich apricot and soft vanilla. The palate is rounded and creamy, with notes of vanilla bean, pear and ripe cherry complemented by sweet, toasted wood and hints of baking spice. The finish is rich and lingering, with the taste of delicate fruit and brown sugar.”

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If you’re interested in buying Experimental Series 003: Chestnut, you can pick it up at the Four Roses Visitor Centers in Lawrenceburg, Ky., and Cox’s Creek, Ky., beginning on November 20 while supplies last. Four Roses is bottling it in 375 ml bottles at a retail price of $55 per bottle.

This week’s Whiskey Wednesday is free for everyone, but normally, these columns are a VIP perk. Consider this one a sample — the kind they pour at the distillery before you decide to bring a bottle home.

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