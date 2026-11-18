The government will begin to run out of money on December 11, and Democrats are so eager to destroy their majority that they want to use the threat of a shutdown as "leverage" to end funding for the Iran War.

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Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) wants to use the war-funding issue as a springboard to challenge the Senate majority leader, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) for his job.

Asked on MS NOW “what’s the difference” between him and Schumer, Van Hollen said, “The difference is I believe we need to be firm … We shouldn’t say we are going to wait until January when we have the power to do it on December 11 … Do it now. Not a penny, not a penny to fuel this war.”

“Mr. Schumer and other top Democrats have been weighing a temporary extension of government funding with some restrictions on the military money until early 2027, when they would hold the majority and likely be able to exert more leverage against the Trump administration," reports The New York Times.

It hardly matters. We will see dancing in the streets in Tehran and the strengthening of the Iranian regime for the foreseeable future. Coming so close to causing the collapse of the Iranian economy only to see the Democrats rescue them, as Barack Obama did in 2015, means that the Iranians will be a threat to us, to their neighbors, and to the entire region going forward.

But hey! We beat Trump, say the Democrats, so it's a win.

Stupid on a geopolitical level, but what about on a political level? How dumb would it be for the Democratic majority to take power during a government shutdown?

Van Hollen argued on CNN that Trump would shoulder any blame: “The issue, Dana [CNN host Bash], is whether the President of the United States is going to tell the American people that he will shut down the federal government . . . to keep his illegal war with Iran going.”

The American people don't want to shut down an "illegal" war. They want the effects of that war (high gas prices, high interest rates, rising inflation) to go away.

Washington Monthly:

While shutdowns are always a tactical misfire, the timing for instigating a Democratic one next month couldn’t be worse. Van Hollen argued on MS NOW that the Senate should provide “not one more penny spent on this war so that we can bring [gas] prices down right away.” But the immediate result of a December 11 shutdown isn’t lower gas prices; it’s unpaid furloughs for thousands of federal employees two weeks before Christmas. Moreover, gas prices are already edging down. As Yahoo! Finance reported Friday, that’s because “investors grew more optimistic about cooling tensions between the U.S. and Iran,” with major military operations over and, by mid-October, Persian Gulf oil exports actually outpacing pre-war amounts. Additionally, “seasonal factors may also be contributing to cheaper gas prices, as this time of year marks a shift from more expensive summer-blend fuel to cheaper winter-blend gasoline, along with reduced driving demand.” Democrats will have a hard time explaining to the public that they shut down the government and furloughed federal workers before Christmas because they believe such a sacrifice is necessary to lower gas prices, which are already falling.

Meanwhile, Republicans are having none of a stopgap funding bill that places conditions on war funding.

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Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) told reporters last week, “They’re going to have, here, in a few months, an opportunity to press the case they want to make on that issue. But I think, in the meantime, we ought to make sure that our national security defense is funded, and for that matter, everything else in our government is funded. But I don’t think anybody wins in a shutdown.”

The whole scatterbrained idea rests on the hope that several Republicans will join Democrats in castrating Donald Trump. Trump is unlikely to sign a bill that restricts his power as commander in chief, so unless Van Hollen can get 66 senators to join him, he's wasting everyone's time.

And if it works as Van Hollen wants it to, giving him the job of majority leader, it will be a Pyrrhic victory. Democrats will start the new term having initiated a government shutdown with no guarantee that Trump will be blamed.

Democrats would be dumb to put that guy in charge in the Senate.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats desperately try to stop it.

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