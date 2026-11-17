Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) had a simple reason for backing Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.). The Pennsylvania senator disagrees with Schumer on some things, but he knows where the New York Democrat stands on Israel.

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Asked Saturday whether a move to the left could drive him out of the party, Fetterman pointed to Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.). Pressed on whether he would actually leave if Van Hollen won, he said he didn’t know how things would look and affirmed that he’s a Democrat. He gave his colleagues plenty to think about before they vote.

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Senate Democrats are scheduled to choose their leader by secret ballot on December 1 in Washington. Schumer, the current minority leader, says he has the votes. Van Hollen, a Maryland senator, has fewer public endorsements, but many senators haven’t said how they’ll vote. Democrats just won back the Senate, and some of the people who helped win that majority will have to decide who leads it before they’re even sworn in.

Van Hollen announced his bid by calling for a break from the status quo, which he says has failed working people. Two days earlier, he and a dozen colleagues asked congressional leaders to strip language from the annual defense bill requiring the president to expand defense cooperation and intelligence sharing with Israel.

They argued that the requirements would limit America’s freedom to act in its own interests. Fetterman sees support for Israel as an American interest, and he wants his party to spend more time holding Iran and Hamas accountable.

I think Fetterman has the better argument. Congress ought to ask what a particular commitment buys us and how it limits a president’s choices.

It ought to ask the same questions about removing that commitment from the bill. Would doing so give Washington room to get a better deal for the United States? What would Israel and its enemies conclude about the durability of American support?

The majority leader helps decide which bills and amendments get floor time. Senators should ask both candidates how they’d handle the next vote on Israel and whether members would get to debate the terms of any policy change. The next fight may come tucked inside a bill Congress has every reason to pass.

By then, senators who want a separate debate may have little leverage to get one.

Van Hollen has also talked about using a spending fight to cut off funding for the country’s conflict with Iran, even if the dispute leads to a government shutdown. Voters who put Democrats back in charge on the promise of making life more affordable have a right to know how far their new majority would go over a fight like that.

Senators can ask those questions before they hand either man control of the Senate floor.

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Schumer has spent nearly a decade leading Senate Democrats. He has a record his colleagues can judge, and Fetterman has made clear that his vote for Schumer comes with its own disagreements. Democrats have an easy way to dismiss Fetterman. They can count their seats and figure out they’ll survive if one senator walks. But Fetterman can disagree with Schumer and still vote for him.

How many colleagues backing Van Hollen would give a pro-Israel Democrat the same room to differ once the leadership vote is over?

The vote happens behind closed doors. The decisions that follow will show up in defense bills, funding deadlines, and what Washington tells its allies they can count on. Fetterman has said where he stands while his colleagues can still act on it.

Come January, they’ll have to explain what they chose to do with the power voters gave them.

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