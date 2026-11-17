A week after House Oversight Republicans released their November 10 report on Jeffrey Epstein, Congress has a specific question for the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

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Who checked on Epstein each day after he left jail, and what did they find? The House majority concluded that Epstein continued abusing women during work release. Congress should request the records showing how the county supervised him.

In October 2008, Epstein began leaving jail for up to 12 hours a day to work at a foundation he’d recently set up in West Palm Beach, FL It shared office space with one of his lawyers. The sheriff approved work release, and Epstein served less than 13 months of an 18-month sentence.

Ask for his application, the conditions the sheriff imposed, and any logs or inspection reports the county still has. If records are missing, ask what the county kept and when it stopped keeping them.

The sheriff’s approval came after federal prosecutors made a separate decision. In 2007, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida agreed to forgo federal prosecution in exchange for Epstein pleading guilty to lesser state charges. House investigators faulted federal authorities for failing to fully pursue allegations in other states.

The agreement also extended federal protection from prosecution in that district to potential co-conspirators. Epstein got certainty about what federal prosecutors would do. Victims had to wait to learn what the government had already agreed to.

The Justice Department’s own review concluded in 2020 that Alexander Acosta, the U.S. attorney who approved the deal, exercised poor judgment in resolving the case that way and in failing to ensure victims learned about the state plea hearing.

From the DOJ:

After the NPA was signed, Acosta elected to defer to the State Attorney the decision whether to notify victims about the state’s plea hearing pursuant to the state’s own victim’s rights requirements. Although Acosta’s decision was within his authority and did not constitute professional misconduct, OPR concludes that Acosta exercised poor judgment when he failed to make certain that the state intended to and would notify victims identified through the federal investigation about the state plea hearing. His decision left victims uninformed about an important proceeding that resolved the federal investigation, an investigation about which the USAO had communicated with victims for months. It also ultimately created the misimpression that the Department intentionally sought to silence the victims. Acosta failed to ensure that victims were made aware of a court proceeding that was related to their own cases, and thus he failed to ensure that victims were treated with forthrightness and dignity.

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The review found no professional misconduct by the federal prosecutors it examined.

Congress should ask the Department of Justice what it requires of prosecutors today. Before agreeing to forgo federal charges in exchange for a state plea, who makes sure victims hear about the deal? Who ensures the terms are enforced? If the deal calls for jail time, someone should check whether local rules let the defendant spend most of the day outside.

Put those answers in writing before anyone signs.

Years later, the Department of Justice failed those survivors in a different way. The House majority found that flawed redactions exposed sensitive personal information when the department released records under the Epstein Files Transparency Act. Its recommendation makes sense: give survivors and their representatives a secure way to obtain their own unredacted records. They should be able to learn what the government knew about their cases without strangers posting their private information online.

Robert Garcia, the committee’s ranking Democrat, called the inquiry incomplete and pointed out that it held no public hearings on Epstein. If the next committee holds them, start with the decisions that had consequences.

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Ask what federal prosecutors knew about the risk Epstein posed when they signed the deal. Ask the county what it checked before granting work release and how it monitored the hours Epstein spent outside his cell. Ask the Department of Justice who was responsible for protecting survivors’ information and when survivors can see their own files.

The committee can measure follow-through in dates and documents. Set a deadline for the county to identify what it can turn over. Ask the Department of Justice to name the office responsible for giving survivors access to their records and say when they can apply.

The women the House says Epstein abused on work release have already waited years. They should be able to see who has to answer.

And when.

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