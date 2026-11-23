On Nov. 23, 1888, German Jewish immigrants to New York birthed Arthur “Harpo” Marx. While Harpo is most famous for his wordless but wild physical comedy on stage and screen with his fellow Marx Brothers, he was also a target of antisemitism and therefore became a champion of Jewish rights.

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Harpo purportedly left school during the second grade and never returned because of physically harmful and antisemitic bullying. In his biography Harpo Speaks!, he said classmates had repeatedly thrown him out of his classroom window. While Harpo had a wonderful marriage with his wife Susan, her mother allegedly used an anti-Jewish slur to refer to him. And if you listen below, you can hear one of the very rare recordings of Harpo's voice as he recalled a youthful and traumatizing encounter with an antisemitic brothel owner:

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Because of these experiences, Harpo was enthusiastic about the long-time project for Jews to reestablish their ancient homeland of Israel. After WWII and the Holocaust, the need became even more urgent. Harpo lived to see his dream realized, though the Arab invasions left Jerusalem in Muslim hands for some years after Israel’s rebirth. The Nazis were gone, but their Muslim allies in the Middle East were not. The Grand Mufti, who was chummy with Hitler, created the movement we now know as the Palestinian jihad.

Related: In the Last Month, Palestinians Committed Over 300 Attacks in Judea and Samaria

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Susan Fleming Marx and their eldest son Bill Marx, who spent years collaborating on music with his multi-talented father, remembered Harpo’s first visit to Israel in 1961. The Jewish United Fund (JUF) states:

[Bill’s] parents and author James Michener traveled to Israel in 1961 on behalf of the State Department. It was Harpo's first visit to the country. "He was walking down the street with Mom in Tel Aviv," Bill said. "And he says to her, 'You know, this is the first time in my life that I have felt it's okay to be a Jew. I feel safe here.'"

It is a very sad reflection on America that Harpo had never before felt he was safe being openly Jewish here. What is even more sobering is that all these decades later in 2026, Americans are becoming more, not less, antisemitic. There is increasing irrational hatred of Israel and justification of Islamic terrorism. That is absolutely a crisis that we need to address and crush.

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While Harpo did not speak lines in movies and reportedly tried to remain as inconspicuous in public as he could, there was one topic which could spur him to speak out publicly. Jewish Telegraphic Agency (JTA) explained in 1964, just after the comedian’s death:

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Although in his professional role Mr. Marx never spoke, he often appeared as a speaker at pro-Israel functions throughout the country. His long concern for Israel and the welfare of the Jews was expressed most recently when, in the spring of 1963, he visited Israel to take part in the opening ceremonies of a new hotel in Haifa.

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Indeed, Harpo loved Israel so much that he wanted a permanent home for his famous harp there. The self-taught musician willed his instrument to the state of Israel, and as of 2020, it was still occasionally in use at the Jerusalem Academy of Music and Dance, according to the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews. So Harpo’s musical legacy and his advocacy for Israel live on.