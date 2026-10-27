Maine Absentee Ballot Envelopes Ended Up at a Soros-Tied Organization in Maryland

The state of Maine seems reluctant to look further into a 2025 case in which hundreds of absentee ballot envelopes ended up in a different state and at a location with ties to the Soros family money machine. A local outlet says state officials closed the case, even though they had not produced any answers or solutions.

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UPS told Attorney General Aaron Frey’s (D-Maine) office that it required a subpoena before it would release any details about the envelopes, and Frey decided he would rather not know. He didn’t think there was sufficient evidence to justify a subpoena, according to The Maine Wire. Why worry about 500 ballot envelopes ending up at a sketchy NGO headquarters in another state?

NEW: Maine closed the missing ballot envelope case without answers - records show. A detective recovered 498 blank absentee envelopes sent to a Soros-funded NGO in Maryland. UPS said it would need a subpoena; the AG's office determined there wasn't enough information to issue one. The case is closed. That's how seriously Maine takes election integrity... — The Maine Wire (@TheMaineWire) October 26, 2026

It is not clear why the NGO might have wanted the envelopes, of course. And it's strange that the envelopes were separate from the ballots.

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The Maine Wire’s Steve Robinson already put out a detailed examination of the case and the records he was able to obtain, noting that the NGO, which operates out of a residential home in Maryland, has lobbying connections to more than one Maine Democrat official.

The investigation stemmed from a series of election blunders in Oct. 2025. As first exposed by The Robinson Report, a woman in Newburgh found 250 absentee ballots in an Amazon package delivered to her house. Then a political non-profit in the DC area disclosed that it has received a box of Maine absentee ballot affidavit envelopes… The office disclosed the name of the group that received the envelopes, the Center for Civic Design [CCD], to me [Steve Robinson] in a Freedom of Access Act reply on Sept. 28, 2026, 36 days before Election Day… Tracking for the missing box “had been checked in transit and at one point indicated that the package was out for delivery,” [Secretary of State Detective James E.] Gordon wrote, but later “the only history was that the label was created.”… Despite the lack of a commercial relationship with CCD, CCD has lobbied the [Maine] Secretary of State’s office on various election related matters.

Why on Earth were individuals or groups receiving absentee ballots and absentee ballot envelopes in bulk shortly before the 2025 election?

The Maine Wire added the new information on Monday that the NGO has received Soros Foundation money in the past.

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This box of Maine absentee ballot return envelopes was shipped to a residential house in Maryland. The house happens to be the listed HQ for a Soros-funded electioneering non-profit. Maine's AG closed the investigation with no answers as to how it happened... https://t.co/UXFVlk2JFD — The Maine Wire (@TheMaineWire) October 26, 2026

Cases like this one matter not simply because of their past implications, but because of present and future implications. If this kind of ballot trafficking was happening last year, could it not be happening on a much larger scale this year during the midterm election?