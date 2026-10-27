Trump’s CDC Resurrects 'Buried' Data on Armed Self-Defense

Gun control advocates have a bad habit of attempting to rewrite history. Few of their revisionist efforts, however, have been as brazen as their campaign to strong-arm the Biden administration into scrubbing the website of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of accurate but inconvenient data on defensive gun uses. Now, as the Trump administration restores the agency’s longstanding acknowledgement of basic defensive gun use data, gun control advocates have audaciously declared it a “politically motivated” move to “inflate” defensive gun use numbers.

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It’s hilariously bad faith framing, even for them.

For years, the CDC’s website included a small but objective and accurate section providing information on defensive gun use data and related research. It linked to a 2013 report commissioned by the CDC itself, and in a single sentence informed the public that the report “indicates a range 60,000 to 2.5 million defensive gun uses each year.” The CDC only removed this information from the website in 2022 at the behest of gun control advocates, who spent a year in private closed-door meetings with the agency, browbeating it with demands to erase the defensive gun use data for purely and blatantly political reasons. One prominent gun control activist went so far as to attack the data as something that “needs to be killed, buried, dug up, killed again and buried again.”

Their anger is somewhat ironic, given that the CDC’s original online characterization was arguably far more favorable to gun control advocates’ claims than the actual language of the 2013 report. Compared to the one-sentence website summary, for example, the report offered a more robust and positive assessment of the available research, including evidence that defensive gun use effectively decreases the risk of victim injuries. The website also neglected to include the report’s assessment that “defensive use of guns by crime victims is a common occurrence.”

The 2013 report, moreover, strongly downplayed the lower end of the defensive gun use estimate range, asserting that “almost all national survey estimates” actually fall within a range of 500,000 to 2.5 million incidents. It noted that only a few outlier scholars reached “radically lower estimates” of 60,000 to 120,000 times a year, based on a survey that didn’t even specifically ask about defensive gun use. More recent and comprehensive studies have only bolstered the evidence for annual defensive gun use numbers well into the 1-to-2.5 million range.

To celebrate the CDC’s “resurrection” of its buried defensive gun use data, here are some of the defensive gun use stories you probably missed last month (and that gun control advocates love to pretend rarely happen):

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These armed victims are something far more than data points to be manipulated, buried, or strategically recast for political gain. Their stories prove to the world just what the right to keep and bear arms is worth in the situations where it’s needed the most.

Gun control advocates spent decades insisting that defensive gun uses are too rare to matter. When the data proved them wrong, they didn’t change their argument or their tune—they just lobbied the government to change its website. Now that Trump’s CDC has dug the numbers back up, these same gun control advocates can’t seem to remember who buried them in the first place. And every month, we’ll keep sharing fresh stories to bring to life the data that just won’t stay dead.

Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their extreme gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

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