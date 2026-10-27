Feds Raid Beverly Hills Mansion in Ongoing Swalwell Investigation

Former Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) is out of Congress, but his scandals are still keeping him in hot water.

After years of serving in Congress despite accusations of sleeping with a Chinese spy and other shady corruption scandals, Swalwell expected that, like nearly every other Democrat, he was just going to get away with anything he wanted forever. But the Democrat Party decided he was not its chosen candidate for governor of California, so it allowed a whole slew of sexual misconduct allegations to drive him out of Congress and ruin his gubernatorial hopes this year.

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Fox News reported Tuesday on the federal raid at a ritzy mansion:

FBI agents raided a Beverly Hills mansion Tuesday as part of an escalating investigation into former Rep. Eric Swalwell, who faces accusations of sexual misconduct from at least five women, including a former staffer. The raid marks the second major FBI operation tied to Swalwell in recent months. In August, agents searched his D.C. home and seized his electronic devices at San Francisco International Airport. Swalwell resigned from Congress in April and dropped his California gubernatorial bid after being threatened with expulsion from the House over the allegations.

Swalwell’s pal Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) faced similar charges of sexual misconduct, but for some reason, he is still (allegedly) representing my state in Congress. That seems completely unfair. It’s amazing how selective Democrats are about whom they will defend.

NEW: FBI agents raid the Beverly Hills mansion where Eric Swalwell once stayed — the same house where I confronted billionaire donor Stephen Cloobeck in April. After sexual misconduct allegations against Swalwell surfaced, I asked Cloobeck about their relationship. “Eric who?” “You bust the trust, you don’t exist in my life.” — Matthew Seedorff (@MattSeedorff) October 27, 2026

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Speaking of steamy scandals, one of the mistakes that has come back to bite Swalwell is his affair with an infamous Communist Chinese honeypot:

The mansion raid comes as the White House recently declassified FBI records showing Swalwell admitted to having "physical relations" with suspected Chinese intelligence operative Christine "Fang Fang" Fang — whose parents were reportedly known Chinese intelligence officers.

Digging up dirt on almost any politician is as easy as finding water in the sea or cocaine at a Biden family gathering. The problem is that in our fast-failing Republic now, there is a two-tiered system of justice which allows people with political and bureaucratic titles to evade any accountability for openly committing crimes. We see it every day with the Democrats who brag about defying federal immigration laws, with the Epstein-files pedophiles, and with the Biden administration officials and Big Tech oligarchs who trample the Constitution.

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So when the Trump administration actually applies the laws fairly to an Eric Swalwell or an Ilhan Omar, it’s a victory for republican government over oligarchic tyranny. The rule of law should and must prevail over elite privilege.