New Sexual Misconduct Allegations Drop Against Sen. Gallego

Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) tried to fake shock and self-righteous horror at the scandals that ruined his friend Eric Swalwell’s career, but ever since then, evidence has been emerging indicating that Gallego is just as creepy as his erstwhile pal. The latest allegations could (I hope) spell trouble for Gallego's political future.

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The New York Post claimed on July 16 that it spoke with three sources who made definite accusations of sexual misconduct and sexual relationships with two House staffers. The sources believe Gallego’s actions could indeed pose a problem for him going forward when more details are public. Importantly, both of the affairs were reportedly consensual, but they represent part of a larger pattern of “mistakes and missteps,” according to one source. The affairs supposedly occurred while Gallego was married, explaining the sources’ critiques.

One of the amours was in her 20s and considerably younger than Gallego. Notably, Gallego served his pregnant wife with divorce papers just before she gave birth and defended Swalwell until after it became obvious Swalwell was utterly indefensible. He’s certainly morally questionable.

Since Arizona elections are incredibly corrupt, perhaps it’s not surprising Gallego did manage to win the 2024 senatorial election in my state. But I pray for the day that his corrupt past comes back to haunt him and boots him from office. Democrats have been a disaster for Arizona. Much of the state is still red, but we are cursed by illegal aliens, California rejects, and woke urban centers. Excuse the rant from a bitter Arizonan. Obviously, it’s important for allegations to be substantiated before they ruin a political career, but given Gallego’s friends and party affiliation, it’s hardly surprising he has scandals in his past.

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From the Post:

The 46-year-old lawmaker admitted to the two relationships — both with aides to Texas Democrats — to one source while a second person said they had recently learned of the romantic entanglements. A third source confirmed one of the dalliances … When asked if The Post’s reporting was accurate, Gallego again said, “I’m not going to engage in gossip.” Sources said it’s believed both relationships occurred while Gallego was unmarried.

The Senate Ethics Committee already dismissed a complaint regarding Gallego’s alleged campaign finance violations and sexual misconduct, but perhaps that was premature. In fact, according to the Post, the committee didn’t even investigate Gallego’s relationships with staffers. One of the Post’s sources commented, “Ethics looked in the wrong place.”

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.), who brought the complaint, claimed in April, “I have now heard of 4 women who have had multiple and uncomfortable/inappropriate advances/comments/touching, etc. from Senator Gallego. This is not made up and the Senate is being awfully quiet about it.” As mentioned, her complaint failed to get past the Senate Ethics Committee, but the Post insists the case is not closed.

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A Democratic operative who has interacted with Gallego said she found news of the staffer relationships “not surprising.” “I have witnessed firsthand his very flirtatious nature after a couple of drinks,” she said. “Maybe he thinks he’s being charming? I don’t know. Guy gives me the creeps. I’ve always steered clear.”

A Democrat senator and Swalwell pal, creepy? No way!

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