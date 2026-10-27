First U.S. Detransition Clinic Opens in Texas

America has its first clinic specifically designed to help young people overcome their gender dysphoria and lead healthy lives, thanks to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

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Paxton secured a settlement with Texas Children’s Hospital that required the hospital not only to stop grooming gender dysphoric children, but also to open a clinic helping kids and youth transition back to living as their biological sex. On October 27, Paxton’s office issued a press release confirming that the clinic is now open.

Patients up through the age of 21 who previously received sex-rejecting so-called treatments will be able to receive care at the detransition clinic. Obstetric and gynecologic care will also be available for patients who are over the age of 21.

Since it is biologically impossible to alter one’s biological sex, gender dysphoria is by definition a type of mental illness. Doctors and therapists ought to help young people accept their bodies and learn to thrive. Instead, many doctors and therapists discovered they can make a killing by injecting young people with cross-sex hormones, carving up their bodies, and prescribing dangerous medications in service of transgender ideology.

Rebel News estimated in 2022 that the transgender surgery industry would likely to reach a $5 billion value by 2030, and while profits might have dropped off somewhat thanks to the Trump administration, a lot of woke states and hospitals are determined to cling to the cash cow, pernicious as it is.

That is where the work of the detransition clinic will be so important. The press release explained:

Because the care is multidisciplinary, patients may receive services at different Texas Children’s locations, depending on their individual needs and the services recommended by their care team… Among other things, the settlement also compelled the permanent and irrevocable termination of privileges of multiple physicians. It also requires Texas Children’s to amend its bylaws to specify that performance of gender-transition interventions triggers automatic relinquishment of medical staff privileges. This historic legal victory followed an extensive investigation led by the OAG’s Healthcare Program Enforcement Division.

Texas Children’s Hospital had to pay Paxton $10 million to resolve his suit.

The Trump-Kennedy Department of Health and Human Services released a study last November listing many proven and potential side effects from interventions like puberty blockers and hormone injections, including infertility, weakened bones, cardiovascular disease, and psychiatric disorders. There is no upside to grooming children into believing they are transgender, but there are many downsides. Children need real care, not castration and affirmation in mental illness.

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Paxton, who is also running for Senate right now, said, “I will continue to ensure that this clinic provides the care and support that victims of the radical left’s gender ideology deserve. Together, we will protect our children and defeat the dangerous ideology that has inflicted irreversible harm on innocent kids.” Texas is leading the way, and other states and hospitals should follow.