The Cost of an Ordinary Life: Getting Better Shouldn’t Mean Going Broke

A couple of members of my family have dealt with some health issues this year. Some of them were unrelated, but they just happened to pile up within a few months. After ER visits, surgeries, and follow-ups, bills keep coming from random places.

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This is a couple who has good health insurance, but the bureaucracy and lack of organization make paying the bills that insurance didn’t cover feel like a never-ending nightmare. Sure, they’ve had a “when it rains it pours” kind of year, but people all across America are dealing with a healthcare system that puts the patient last.

We’ve seen the left’s solution to this issue, and it has created more problems than answers. We don’t need the government to take control of our healthcare — that’s for sure; instead, we need our elected leaders to allow a healthcare system that innovates and prioritizes patients.

Recent polling shows us what the American people want. Ninety-two percent support a healthcare system that’s more affordable and accessible, particularly when it involves rural or telehealth initiatives. Ninety-one percent agree that families shouldn’t have to choose between medical costs and groceries. Nine-tenths of those surveyed think that Congress should take on high prescription drug costs, while 88% want to see patients and doctors making healthcare decisions instead of Washington.

When it comes to specific reforms, 91% of respondents said that they want to see generic prescription drugs come onto the market more quickly. Eighty-seven percent support hospital pricing transparency, while 86% favor greater competition.

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I don’t have to tell you that healthcare costs are high. Chances are that you’ve experienced that firsthand. But they’re getting worse.

A 2025 study published in Health Affairs projected total U.S. healthcare spending at $16,570 per person in 2025, rising to $24,200 by 2033. Those figures include spending by insurers and government as well as patients themselves.

And then there’s the problem of our rural healthcare infrastructure. Over half of America’s hospitals are in rural areas. Yet far too many of our rural hospitals are in crisis.

“Between 2010 and 2025, 152 rural hospitals closed,” reports the Health Resources and Services Administration. “Of these, 52 were Critical Access Hospitals. These events received a lot of attention from policy makers, advocates, and the media.”

Attention is great, but we need action. Instead of government policies that bail out hospitals, we need initiatives that free our rural hospitals up to be successful and treat patients effectively.

A lack of transparency in healthcare is helping drive up costs. According to Hannah Anderson, senior director of Healthy America, “undisclosed financial relationships between pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), brokers, and benefits consultants are contributing to higher prescription drug costs for the approximately 154 million Americans covered by employer-sponsored health plans.”

The Trump administration is working to close these transparency gaps. What’s more, the launch of the Trump Rx platform has helped make prescription drugs more affordable and generics more widely available.

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Competition isn’t just an issue involving prescription drugs. The Federal Trade Commission under the Trump administration is helping to keep an eye on acquisitions and mergers that hamstring competition.

"Democrats can't define what a woman is and want to force taxpayers to fund sex changes for illegal aliens, while Republicans expand women's health care, protect girls' sports, and lower drug costs to historic lows," said RNC National Press Secretary Natalie Baldassarre. President Trump and Republicans are delivering real results that transform our health care system and put American women first."

On Election Day, we have a clear choice when it comes to healthcare policy: big-government takeovers that make these problems worse or innovation, more competition, and more free-market solutions. The choice we make will determine the future of our healthcare and our affordability as a whole.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

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