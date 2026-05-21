Dr. Oz Fires Back After Joy Behar’s TrumpRx Meltdown

Dr. Mehmet Oz, the 17th administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, answered Joy Behar after the longtime co-host of The View warned viewers about President Donald Trump's prescription drug initiative. Behar said once Trump puts his name on prescriptions, “We're all going to die.”

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Joy Behar claims "we're all going to die" because Trump wants to lower drug prices with TrumpRX. pic.twitter.com/uG458SU1AD — MRC NewsBusters (@newsbusters) May 19, 2026

She also reached for Trump's past business failures, as if cheaper medicine belongs in the same dusty joke drawer as casino chatter and late-night monologue scraps.

Dr. Oz didn't need a medical chart to spot the problem, saying TrumpRx.gov still has no medication for Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS), though they're working on it.

His joke landed because Behar's reaction sounded less like analysis and more like a smoke alarm installed over a toaster sitting near a burning pile of pine boughs: loud, frantic, and not especially useful once breakfast remains intact.

President Trump announced on May 18 that TrumpRx would expand with over 600 generic medications. The AP reports:

The beefed-up website is the Trump administration’s answer to criticism from Democrats who have called TrumpRx performative and noted that many of the brand-name drugs it has featured are cheaper with insurance or have lower-cost generic versions sold elsewhere. It also marks an effort to respond to a top voter concern for November’s midterm elections: affordability. Health costs are a worry for many Americans, an issue compounded by the Republican-led Congress’ recent cuts to Medicaid and the expiration of enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies this year that sent some people’s premiums skyrocketing. The expansion is made possible by partnerships with other online pharmacies, including Amazon Pharmacy, GoodRx and billionaire investor Mark Cuban’s Cost Plus Drugs, Trump said at an event at the White House.

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TrumpRx doesn't directly sell drugs, and it won't replace insurance for everyone, but it gives uninsured patients, high-deductible families, and cash-paying customers another place to check before surrendering at the pharmacy counter.

Mark Cuban, co-founder of Cost Plus Drugs and a regular Trump critic, appeared at the White House event and backed the expansion. Cuban's presence should've slowed the usual reflexive sneering; a Trump critic stood beside Trump because lowering drug prices helps people who don't care which political tribe gets credit when the receipt shrinks.

Behar could've asked fair questions; Americans should want details about pharmacy benefit managers, deductibles, manufacturers, and insurance rules. Drug pricing has enough trapdoors to swallow a family budget whole.

Instead, she saw Trump's name, grabbed the nearest panic button, and started whacking it like a carnival game she had no chance of winning.

The token conservative on The View, Alyssa Farah Griffin—I think she's the sacrifice, honestly; I can't keep up with the dissected corpses—pushed back during the segment and pointed out that lower drug prices can help real families. Sunny Hostin, unsurprisingly, also raised concerns, but Behar gave viewers doom theater.

Behar's verbal bullets were blanks, and even the blanks sounded tired. She didn't test the claim against the numbers, or anything for that matter, simply firing first and hoping the smoke would pass for thought.

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Dr. Oz held the stronger ground because he kept the focus on access, prices, and practical relief. Prescription bills don't arrive with political footnotes; seniors on fixed incomes don't care whether Joy Behar approves of the label. Parents stretching paychecks want to know whether the medicine costs less, whether the pharmacy has it, and whether they can make rent after filling the bottle.

TrumpRx won't solve every failure in American health care; no website can unwind decades of government bloat, drugmaker games, insurance headaches, and pharmacy middlemen. Yet a price-comparison tool with more than 600 generic medications gives families one more way around a broken system.

Behar mocked the name, while Oz pointed back to the medicine cabinet. One side filled airtime, as the other side at least tried to lower the bill.

Anti-Trump panic never rests, even when the subject is cheaper medicine. Joy Behar turned a prescription discount tool into a death warning, while Dr. Oz answered with the diagnosis many Americans already suspected. VIP members get sharper cultural and political analysis without the network-approved fog machine. Use promo code FIGHT for 60% off.