Comedian Goes to Portland City Council Meeting and in 2 Minutes Shows How Bonkers Its Policies Are

In two minutes and 24 seconds, a comedian and political commentator was better able to convey how completely bonkers the homeless drug problem in Portland, Ore., is than if he'd brought a colorful chart to show the city council at their weekly meeting on Tuesday — or if the council members had bothered to look out of their City Hall office windows.

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Alex Stein was brutal. And hilarious.

Portland's homeless problem, as most sentient beings know by now, is really a drug problem.

I witnessed two simultaneous overdoses on the streets of Portland. Fortunately I had Narcan. Unfortunately, only one lived. https://t.co/o7jjgFEmRC — Kevin Dahlgren 🥾 🥾 (@kevinvdahlgren) October 12, 2026

While the city has attempted to clean up the feces and vomit that addicts doing the "fentanyl fold" leave behind, the drug zombie problem has grown worse.

This is why I don’t use drinking fountains in Portland, Oregon https://t.co/kFBdsLoqS9 — Kevin Dahlgren 🥾 🥾 (@kevinvdahlgren) October 27, 2026

Portland is a city in economic freefall now. The DSA communists that populate the expanded council couldn't care less about the capitalist system used by Portland businesses that has allowed these people their luxury beliefs.

The city has ruined its own economy by profligate spending, its failure to stop Antifa riots, failure to prosecute criminals, and allowing the homeless nearly free rein on the streets.

Downtown buildings are empty.

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The luxury boutique hotel, The Royal Sonesta, was purchased 10 years ago for $108 million. It just sold again for $6.8 million.

When people feel unsafe, they won't stay in downtown Portland. That's completely the city council, mayor, prosecutors, and law enforcement's fault.

Portland’s Royal Sonesta: bought for $108.3M in 2016. Now reportedly sold for $6.83M for 220 rooms—just $31,000 per key. A staggering 93.7% price collapse. This is what happens when government fails at public safety, downtown disorder spirals, Measure 110’s consequences go unaddressed, and Multnomah County’s mental-health system fails people in crisis. Tourism doesn’t thrive where visitors feel unsafe and downtown businesses struggle to survive. Portland didn’t get here by accident. Policy choices have consequences—and taxpayers, workers, businesses, and property owners are paying the price. @mitch4portland @pnwpolicyangel @TeacherTiff4PDX @kanalforpdx @MayorKWilson — Portland Moderate. (@pdxmoderate) October 27, 2026

The millions the city has shoveled over to nonprofits to "help the homeless" have been poorly prioritized. Instead of requiring the drug zombies on the streets to get treatment with those millions, they allow them to buy and use drugs. Their bodily fluids are all over the streets and sidewalks. Remaining business owners are forced to power wash on a routine basis in front of their places.

Only in the most dangerous of scenarios, such as when a drug-addled homeless man tried to kidnap a little girl from her mother's steps away from City Hall, do police take a person into custody. He had just been freed from custody before the incident.

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These are not serious people. And, Stein figured, it would take a comedian to get them to see that.

Stein mocked the council, in his uniquely bawdy way, by portraying himself as a Texas guy who was just getting out of rehab in Portland.

Dressed in a sleeveless shirt and a backward baseball cap, Stein wanted to laud the council for Portland's grade of fentanyl he got on the streets.

I just want to tell you that Portland has the cleanest and the best fentanyl in the world — and I know a lot of people, a lot of other cities say 'Oh, our fentanyl is the best in Vegas' — it's not as good. And that's why I love Portland. I'm never leaving Portland.

To try and get on the good side of the woke council, Stein delivered his "bona fides."

And my great, great, great grandmother was a slave and my great, great, great grandfather was a plantation owner, so I'm 1/32 black. And I see a room full of whites. I see only one other black dude and he's talking about LeBron James — and I'm saying, that's what I'm talking about.

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To make it seem as if he was planning to land his rhetorical plane, he tied fentanyl to LeBron, and oh my: "But LeBron James is not on fentanyl, so I'm saying, if you're thinking about coming to Portland, if you're thinking about it, you need to get up on here!"

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And then Stein announced that he'd written a song "for all my addicts out there" about how clean the fentanyl is.

He began his music and, let's just say, twerking was involved.

𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧𝗟𝗔𝗡𝗗 𝗖𝗜𝗧𝗬 𝗛𝗔𝗟𝗟 𝗚𝗢𝗧 𝗦𝗧𝗘𝗜𝗡𝗘𝗗! .@AlexStein99 took the microphone today at the @PortlandGov City Council’s City Life Committee meeting! Portland politics just got a dose of PRIME TIME 99! 🎤🔥 https://t.co/2fFKYHWdNu — Rhein Amacher (@RheinAmacher) October 27, 2026

A police officer escorted him out when his time was up. Oh, that's where the Portland Police are.

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