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Scott Turner Slams Skid Row, Bronx’s ‘Boulevard of Broken Dreams’ as Failed Homeless Models

Catherine Salgado Follow @CatSalgado32
Oct 21, 2026 6:05 PM
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Scott Turner Slams Skid Row, Bronx’s ‘Boulevard of Broken Dreams’ as Failed Homeless Models
AP Photo/Richard Vogel

Los Angeles and New York City are two famous and influential American cities that have become symbols of political and economic catastrophe under Democrat leadership. Part of the problem is the deliberately ineffective Homeless Industrial Complex.

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From the programs in Los Angeles that give free drug paraphernalia to homeless addicts to the grossly mismanaged and incestuous clique running N.Y.C. shelters, it is obvious that the Democrats in those cities are doing everything except addressing the root problems. Heck, California was even providing taxpayer-funded “gender transition” surgeries to homeless illegal aliens, and New York homeless shelters were allegedly excluding Americans to have more room for illegal aliens under the Biden administration. Democrats are deliberately perpetuating the crisis of crime and homelessness, while paying off their NGO buddies for worsening the problem.

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner explained on Newsmax why the Trump administration had to completely overhaul the government approach to homelessness. “Success used to be the amount of units filled and the amount of money thrown at homelessness,” he said. “That's not success when you have people dying inside of a Homeless Industrial Complex. Now, success from our standpoint is get people housed, get them treated, and get them back to a life of self-sufficiency… That's good stewardship of American taxpayer dollars.”

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Turner has noted before that 75% of homeless Americans are drug addicts, while 78% are mentally ill. Giving them free drugs or free housing is not going to prevent them from perpetuating their crises.

Related: Feds Say $42 Million in SNAP Fraud Could Have Fed 220,000 Americans for a Month

A lot of alleged nonprofits and corrupt politicians made money and political capital off the failed model, and “that's why you see a lot of the hoopla, and a lot of people coming up against it, because they see a different paradigm," Turner argued. "It's a shift in thinking. Not only are we stewards of American taxpayer dollars, but we want to have compassionate common sense.”

Pushing people to break their addictions and take charge of their lives, "that's America," Turner stated. "Having people in a Homeless Industrial Complex, that's not America. That's not what it's intended to be. And I've traveled all over our country visiting these entities that are treating the homeless. I've been to Skid Row multiple times, and what we see there cannot continue."

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Turner also highlighted New York's homelessness crisis on X. Apparently, authorities have towed cars in the area of the "Boulevard of Broken Dreams" but not the RVs and trailers, some of which have been there for years.

The Founding Fathers would certainly approve of Turner's goals because the only government assistance they supported was limited to temporary help for the most needy with the end result of restoring individual independence.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at PJ Media, especially ahead of the midterm election, we stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve. Help us continue to tell the truth about our great nation and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CALIFORNIA | HOMELESSNESS | ILLEGAL ALIEN | NEW YORK | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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