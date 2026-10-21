Feds Say $42 Million in SNAP Fraud Could Have Fed 220,000 Americans for a Month

The Trump administration, after a seven-week crackdown, found enough food stamp fraud to have funded food assistance for over 200,000 Americans.

Attorney General Todd Blanche announced the results of the interagency crackdown. As expected, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is rife with fraud, and you and I are working hard paying taxes so that tens of thousands, if not millions, of fraudsters can live comfortably or even luxuriously on money they did not earn.

Advertisement

Blanche explained, “What we did, starting on September 1 of this year, so less than two months ago — seven weeks ago — is we started a surge to focus… a lot of our efforts using the Inspector General from the Department of Agriculture, who's here on the stage with us today.”

BREAKING: Attorney General Todd Blanche said a seven-week federal crackdown uncovered $42 million in alleged SNAP fraud—an amount that could have funded October food assistance for 220,000 Americans. Speaking at a White House task force briefing with Vice President JD Vance, Blanche called it “a concerted effort to literally take food out of the mouths of children,” adding, “It’s going to stop.” — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 21, 2026

The Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Security Investigations agents also helped out, given that many of the fraudsters are immigrants and even illegal aliens. “We have uncovered $42 million in fraud associated with the SNAP program” just since September 1, Blanche stated. “This problem comes in all different ways. It comes from these criminals actually stealing the money off the cards … that are used to purchase food by our most needy in the country. It comes from just outright theft and taking money from the people that are supposed to be receiving these efforts.”

Then came the stunning statistic. “To put this number in perspective,” Blanche said, “220,000 Americans could have eaten for the entire month of October if it were not for this $42 million in fraud. So this is not some small little effort… This is the concerted effort to literally take food out of the mouths of children. And it's gonna stop.”

Blanche highlighted the work of United States attorneys and the inspector general from the Department of Agriculture, John Walk. "They are leading the effort to stop this. We've indicted men and women in 13 different districts just in the past seven weeks. And that effort will continue for as long as it takes,” Blanche added.

Related: FBI Looks for Fraud: New York Has 40% Higher Spending on Medicaid Recipients

No wonder the Trump administration now has a program to offer up to a 1% commission on substantial and verifiable fraud. After about a century of the ever-growing welfare state, the fraud, waste, and abuse are absolutely mind-blowing. Trying to cut it all out is a Herculean task. Federal officials are relying on ordinary American citizens to help them out.

Advertisement

Nick Shirley, who was present at the White House on Tuesday for fraud-crackdown-related announcements, drew international attention to a huge fraud network with just a camera and a whole lot of determination. If he can accomplish so much, other concerned citizens can certainly contribute significantly as well.