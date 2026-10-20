Trump Promises Cash Commission to Those Who Expose Fraud

President Donald Trump is trying to expose even more fraud at an accelerated rate by promising a commission on whatever substantial amount of fraud an individual reveals and reports to the federal government.

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Trump and Vice President JD Vance made the announcement Tuesday about the 1% commission through a new $25 million fraud whistleblower incentive program. “So here's what we're gonna be doing,” Trump said. “Anybody that can prove that he turned somebody, in other words, he or she, if you turn somebody in, and you, let's say, report, and you find a billion dollars [of fraud], we are giving a commission to that person of 1%.”

BREAKING: President Trump reveals his new anti-fraud program set up to reward people who expose fraud with a 1% commission on the money uncovered. "If you turn somebody in and you, let's say report and you find $1 billion, we are giving a commission to that person of 1%." https://t.co/QUq4GIz31d — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 20, 2026

As Trump said, if the amount of fraud you identify is large enough, even a 1% commission is potentially huge, “a lot of money, and if it's 10 billion, 200 million, 400 billion [dollars]... We're giving a 1% commission to that person.”

It seems that Trump might have gotten a little overexcited during his announcement, because as of right now the federal government has allocated only $25 million for the purposes of rewarding whistleblowers, but, of course, with Trump, everything has to be “big league.”

Related: Social Security Administration Cleans Up Rolls Big-Time to Stop Fraud

Considering that our government is incredibly broke, with a national debt of more than $40 trillion and rising every minute, presumably the Trump administration is expecting to save so much money by eliminating fraud that it will not only stop the debt from skyrocketing but also have extra money to reward whistleblowers. Honestly, God only knows how much of that $40 trillion+ debt is the result of fraud.

Secretary of Labor Keith Sonderling clarified that as of right now, the federal government will be offering up to tens of thousands of dollars in commission for fraud whistleblowers:

🚨 Taxpayer dollars belong to hardworking Americans—not fraudsters. @POTUS, @VP, and @WHFraudTF are launching a $25 million Fraud Whistleblower Incentive Program, offering eligible tipsters up to $30,000 for information that helps bring fraudsters to justice. Expose FRAUD. Stop the THEFT. Protect AMERICAN TAXPAYERS. 🇺🇸 — Secretary Keith Sonderling (@Sonderling47) October 20, 2026

Unfortunately, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is no longer officially in operation, although its members are embedded in multiple federal agencies. And the White House anti-fraud task force continues to investigate and eliminate fraud. The problem with allowing government bureaucracy to balloon out of control, beyond constitutional sanction, and operate without sufficient oversight for so many decades that the Trump administration now has a gargantuan task of restoring integrity.

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WATCH: Independent journalist Nick Shirley thanks President Trump for the honor of being welcomed into the Oval Office as the administration outlines a new anti-fraud initiative. "I just was concerned about the well-being of our tax dollars... And right now I'm standing next to the president of the United States." @nickshirleyy explains how he got put in the crosshairs after he started asking questions about suspicious government spending. "In fact when I exposed fraud instead of the mainstream media investigating the fraud they investigated me and people actually, in fact, wanted to kill me after I expose the fraud." — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 20, 2026

Nick Shirley is certainly due a commission, but, with the amount of fraud in our federal system, many Americans have just as good a chance of earning one.