The October Surprise Nobody Wants: War, Elections, and the Price of American Power

The Strait of Hormuz is thousands of miles from the nearest American voting booth. Yet a missile fired into those waters may influence what happens inside one on November 3.

Advertisement

Welcome to modern geopolitics, where wars are fought with drones, oil tankers become targets, and elections can become bargaining chips in conflicts most Americans never voted to enter.

The war with Iran is already underway. The question now is whether a dangerous confrontation becomes something even larger, and whether the American people will have a meaningful say before it does.

The chess pieces are moving. Unfortunately, the pawns have families.

On February 28, the United States and Israel attacked Iran. Iran responded with strikes on Israel and Gulf countries hosting American military bases. Months later, attacks on shipping, military threats, and stalled negotiations have left the region bracing for further escalation.

Now add an American election to the equation.

Reuters reported that two senior Iranian officials said Tehran was changing its tactics against ships in the Strait of Hormuz to keep oil prices high and influence the U.S. midterms. Other Iranian officials told Reuters that Tehran had prolonged negotiations in part to weaken President Donald Trump politically, while fear of renewed attacks and distrust of Washington also contributed to its reluctance to reach a deal.

Those are accounts from officials speaking anonymously, not a window into every calculation inside Tehran. But the strategy they describe is clear enough: make the cost of the conflict painful for American voters.

The price of gasoline becomes a political weapon. The American consumer becomes collateral damage.

And history suggests we should recognize the calculation.

In 1979, Iranian revolutionaries seized the American embassy in Tehran. Fifty-two Americans were held hostage for 444 days, finally freed on Jan. 20, 1981, the day Ronald Reagan took office.

President Jimmy Carter’s defeat had multiple causes, including inflation and economic distress. But the hostage crisis became an enduring symbol of American vulnerability.

The situations are different. The hostages were human beings held captive; today, the pressure is being applied through a critical waterway and the global economy. The comparison does not prove a single motive behind Iran’s actions, or a predetermined election outcome.

But both episodes illustrate how a foreign crisis can become inseparable from a president’s political fortunes at home.

The battlefield has changed. The political pressure has not. There is another historical lesson worth revisiting.

In August 1964, following reports of attacks involving American destroyers in the Gulf of Tonkin, Congress approved a resolution giving President Lyndon Johnson broad authority to expand military operations in Southeast Asia. Subsequent research concluded that the reported second attack did not occur as officials had described.

Advertisement

The resolution helped open the door to a catastrophic escalation in Vietnam.

Then came Iraq.

In 2003, Americans were assured that Saddam Hussein possessed weapons of mass destruction. The invasion proceeded. The stockpiles used to justify the war were never found.

Different presidents. Different parties. Different continents.

A familiar pattern: extraordinary military decisions justified by claims that receive their most serious scrutiny after the consequences become irreversible.

These historical failures do not prove every claim about Iran is false. Iran’s attacks on shipping, support for armed regional groups, and threats to neighboring countries raise serious security concerns. Protecting American personnel and maintaining freedom of navigation are legitimate national interests.

But recognizing a threat is not the same as authorizing an unlimited response.

And questioning military policy is not an act of disloyalty. It is precisely what a constitutional republic requires.

The Constitution gives Congress the power to declare war and makes the president commander in chief. Congress can also authorize limited uses of force; the scope of a president’s authority to act without that authorization remains contested.

The framers divided these powers for a reason. Decisions that place American lives and national resources on the line demand more than the judgment of one person.

Advertisement

This year, Congress has not been entirely silent. In June, both the House and Senate passed a concurrent war-powers resolution directing an end to U.S. military activity against Iran. Its legal effect was disputed, and it did not end the conflict.

The House has continued to press the issue. On September 15, it voted 220–204 for another resolution directing the removal of U.S. forces from hostilities with Iran. The Senate later narrowly rejected a measure to halt the campaign.

Votes matter. So does what follows them. If Congress believes its authority is being bypassed, the public deserves to see lawmakers debate the available legal and funding tools — and be accountable for whether they use them.

Congress cannot claim to be a coequal branch only when it is convenient to issue a statement.

President Trump has said the United States would not launch another attack before the November 3 election, while also saying another military operation may be possible.

We cannot know his private motivations, and a statement about timing is not proof that an attack has been ordered or that the election is the sole reason for delaying one. But when a president publicly places a potential military operation on an election timeline, Americans have every right to ask how political considerations are being weighed against national security, diplomacy, and the lives at stake.

Advertisement

National-security decisions should be measured against national interests, not campaign calendars.

And Tehran deserves no moral exemption simply because Washington’s decisions warrant scrutiny. Threatening commercial shipping and using economic disruption to influence another country’s election is coercion, not diplomacy.

Meanwhile, the costs travel far beyond the Persian Gulf. Higher energy prices can work their way through transportation, food production, manufacturing, and household budgets. Americans are already confronting the economic consequences of the conflict, including rising fuel prices.

The bombs fall overseas. The bills arrive at home.

Perhaps the most troubling aspect of this confrontation is how easily Americans have become accustomed to perpetual military engagement. Operations begin, objectives shift, expenditures accumulate, and eventually the extraordinary becomes ordinary.

War is no longer something formally declared. It is something perpetually managed.

Before another major escalation, citizens deserve answers to elementary questions:

What precisely is the objective? What constitutes victory? What diplomatic alternatives remain? What will it cost? What are the risks to American service members and civilians in the region? And what legal authority does the administration claim for the mission?

These are not unreasonable demands from a population expected to finance the operation and send its sons and daughters into harm’s way.

Advertisement

November 3 will help determine which politicians control Congress. It should not determine whether the principles underlying that institution still matter.

Iran’s leadership may believe economic pain can influence American voters. American leaders may believe military pressure can compel Tehran to negotiate. Both calculations carry risks that extend far beyond the people making them.

History has a peculiar way of exposing the arrogance of those who believe they can control the consequences of war.

The October surprise Americans should fear most is not an unexpected election result.

It is discovering, once again, that the decision to escalate a war was made long before the public was permitted to question it.

And by the time the voters have their say, the missiles may already have spoken.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.