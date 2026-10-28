Before You Vote, Remember That They Tried to Kill Trump for a Reason

Kitchen-table issues will motivate a lot of voters next week on Election Day, but they shouldn’t be your primary concern. No doubt, the high costs of gas, food, and so much else are problems looking for someone to blame. As the sitting U.S. president, Donald Trump will likely get his share of that blame, justified or not.

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But as we know, at some point, hostilities in Iran, Ukraine and Russia will fade, and the cost of living will fall back in line. You can try to tell your family members who will be voting against Republicans this, and they will likely blow you off. But there is one thing everyone needs to remember: the left tried to kill Trump for a reason. They did not want him to become president for a reason.

Yes, we know that the would-be assassin in Butler, Thomas Crooks, remains an enigma. Officially, he’s considered a lone actor in the story of Butler, where most of the blanks have yet to be filled, and our intelligence community doesn’t seem all that inclined to fill those blanks.

A second would-be assassin named Ryan Routh set up an armed sniper position in the tree line along the perimeter of the Trump International Golf Club just two months later. This was before Election Day in 2024 while Trump was playing a round of golf. Again, no proof of ties to any organized effort to kill the Republican candidate for president at the time.

But those two incidents, when viewed in larger context, followed two attempts to impeach Trump, numerous lawsuits and a criminal case against Trump, all designed to bankrupt him, kill his political ambitions, smear him, and provide distractions from campaigning. No leftist movement has ever tried this hard to destroy one candidate at every conceivable level.

We’ve well documented the left’s efforts to destroy Trump, and yet he survived.

Two underlying questions remain: What did the left fear so much? And has Trump started to do the things the left feared most?

The Trump administration secured the southern border and commenced an aggressive deportation campaign focused mostly on violent illegal aliens, but also anyone who broke the law to come to this country. He’s done a lot of other things, too. But are they the sorts of things the left feared such that it would try to take him down by any means possible?

My sense is that most of Trump’s accomplishments in his second term, while they are things the Democrats opposed, are not exactly what the left feared most. I think what they feared most is only now starting to come to fruition. But it is now happening. The Trump administration is investigating and arresting people who’ve long flouted justice so brazenly that frustrated conservatives have been openly calling for action. We can only assume that it took this long so that the DOJ could put strong enough legal cases together so that they would hold up in court. We now know that’s happening.

On Monday, October 26, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) charged former FBI director James Comey with leaking national security information, and conspiring to leak such information, while directing the FBI in 2016. He was charged with violating the Espionage Act, 18 U.S.C. § 793(d), which criminalizes improperly sharing any document that “relat[es] to the national defense, or information relating to the national defense which information the possessor has reason to believe could be used to the injury of the United States or to the advantage of any foreign nation.”

https://t.co/jh8N2KfYGs — Jona Kardish (@jkardish) October 28, 2026

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The next day, FBI agents raided a Beverly Hills mansion owned by Stephen Cloobeck, a billionaire resort developer and prominent Democrat donor. Reports are that the feds conducted this search as part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation into former California Democrat Congressman Eric Swalwell.

The walls may finally be closing in on another very prominent Democrat who has been at the center of controversy ever since the first day she set foot on Capitol Hill. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.). My colleague Matt Margolis summed up the latest in her saga quite nicely:

A longtime Harvard Law professor and liberal lawyer believes the FBI raid on Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-Minn.) home has landed her in serious legal jeopardy, and he predicts she will very likely lose her citizenship and face deportation to Somalia, the country of her birth. That lawyer is Alan Dershowitz, and he made his prediction on Newsmax’s The Record with Greta Van Susteren. The whole case hinges on whether Omar became a U.S. citizen, and if so, how. She claims she became a citizen as a minor when her father was naturalized. The problem is that nobody has produced the paperwork to back that up, and Van Susteren zeroed in on that gap.

Since 2025, the White House has announced a number of grand jury investigations, including one that focuses on former CIA director John Brennan and Comey. This investigation centers on the alleged weaponization of the “Russia, Russia, Russia” hoax that was built on rumors of 2016 Russian interference in U.S. elections.

🚨 WOW! Ex-Deep State CIA Director John Brennan just panicked that he will be forced to testify in a "GRAND CONSPIRACY" case in Florida — and even worries that Barack Hussein OBAMA might be scrutinized "The subpoena is to give testimony in Florida next month on this grand conspiracy...that claims that I and my co-conspirators, including Barack Obama and other people, conspired to deprive Donald Trump of his civil rights." Good. Brennan is a CROOK! He’s ordered to appear Oct. 15 before a grand jury in Fort Pierce, Florida Prosecutors told his lawyers he’s a SUBJECT in that far-reaching probe — covering Russia-hoax era intel and Mar-a-Lago “and beyond” Separately, he’s still listed as a TARGET in a narrower case over whether he lied to Congress about the 2016 Russia intel assessment Brennan is already in court trying to force DOJ to preserve records so he can fight any indictment They spent years investigating Trump. Now the roles are reversing. THE HUNTED BECAME THE HUNTER! — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 17, 2026

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And in 2026, a federal grand jury returned multiple indictments in a case centered on the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), leveling charges that include conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to submit false statements to a federally insured bank, conspiracy to commit concealment money laundering, and alleged concealment money laundering.

Of course, all of this may still be too slow and too narrow for a lot of conservatives, who urgently want to see a parade of leftist tyrants perp-walked. That would be what we’re starting to see right now.

If you were to ask any conservative who they’d like to see prosecuted and locked up for what they did to this country, particularly under the Biden administration, the list would likely be long and readily top of mind. It’s not far-fetched to think that in just the cases we know about, investigators are casting a wide net and will use the upcoming proceedings to get some of the investigations’ targets to blow the whistle on other, perhaps bigger fish.

So, when you look at it all in this context, it’s easier to comprehend just why the left feared a second Trump administration so much.

That’s why, when you look ahead to Election Day, remember that some of the most important things Trump could do at the moment are only now in their infancy. When you, your friends and family vote, keep in mind that the left feared Trump for a reason, and if he’s permitted to keep his focus on governing, and not battling a Democrat Congress or Senate, we may start to see the wheels of justice turn on leftists who up until now have been untouchable.

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