The SPLC Spent Years Smearing Conservatives. Now It’s the Defendant.

Heidi Beirich spent years tracking people and organizations the Southern Poverty Law Center considered dangerous. Wednesday morning, federal authorities came looking for her.

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🚨 BREAKING: The DOJ has ARRESTED the former CFO of the Southern Poverty Law Center on FRAUD CHARGES, AG Blanche confirms



Heidi Beirich was in charge of secretly paying donor money to "White supremacist groups," and ran SPLC's project tracking "hate groups" in the US



BEAUTIFUL! pic.twitter.com/0BNgRxnvtB — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 12, 2026

Beirich, the former director of the SPLC's Intelligence Project and current chief strategy officer and co-founder of the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism, was arrested in California after a federal grand jury added her to the criminal case against her former employer.

From the DOJ:

On August 11, 2026, a federal grand jury in Montgomery returned a second superseding indictment adding a defendant and additional charges in the case involving the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC). The second superseding indictment, which was unsealed today, charges Heidi L. Beirich, 59, of Palm Springs, California, along with the SPLC, with new charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to submit false statements to a federally insured bank. The new indictment also adds Beirich as a defendant to the previously charged count of conspiracy to commit concealment money laundering and charges the SPLC with an additional count of concealment money laundering. Beirich was served with an arrest warrant this morning in the Central District of California and is expected to make her initial appearance in federal court there this afternoon. The charges arise from an alleged scheme involving the use of donated funds and financial accounts associated with fictitious entities. As previously alleged, the scheme involved efforts to conceal the source, ownership, and control of funds and to make false representations concerning the use of donated money and the operation of financial accounts. The second superseding indictment expands the case to include the alleged participation of Beirich and additional conduct involving the movement and concealment of proceeds. The Southern Poverty Law Center was previously charged in an 11-count indictment returned in April 2026 with wire fraud, false statements to a federally insured bank, and conspiracy to commit concealment money laundering. The second superseding indictment alleges that, between 2007 and 2023, more than $4 million in donated funds were secretly funneled to individuals associated with various violent extremist groups. “The indictment unsealed today reflects the continued work of federal investigators and prosecutors in examining this alleged scheme,” said U.S. Attorney Thomas Govan. “We look forward to presenting the evidence in court and allowing the judicial process to determine the facts and the defendants’ responsibility for the alleged crimes.”

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She faces conspiracy charges involving wire fraud, false statements to a federally insured bank, and concealment money laundering.

For conservatives who've watched the SPLC slap extremist labels on organizations over political, religious, and cultural disagreements, the allegations are breathtaking.

Federal prosecutors now allege that between 2007 and 2023, more than $4 million in donated money was secretly funneled to individuals associated with violent extremist groups.

Earlier charges identified connections to the Ku Klux Klan, Aryan Nations, National Alliance, National Socialist Movement, and others.

Prosecutors say fictitious entities and bank accounts helped conceal where the money went.

Think about the sheer audacity alleged here. An organization that built enormous cultural influence warning America about hate is accused of secretly sending donor money to people inside the very extremist world it claimed to oppose.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche has been even more pointed, accusing the SPLC of "manufacturing racism to justify its existence." FBI Director Kash Patel said investigators believe donor money was used to pay leaders of extremist groups and facilitate crimes.

Naturally, the SPLC says the prosecution is political. Its lawyers tried to get the case dismissed as vindictive prosecution, pointing to criticism from President Donald Trump and conservatives.

U.S. District Judge Emily Marks rejected the argument Friday, finding the SPLC hadn't produced enough evidence that prosecutorial animus caused the case.

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From Bloomberg Law:

SPLC failed to sufficiently show that President Donald Trump’s DOJ acted with animus in its investigation and prosecution, Trump-appointed Judge Emily C. Marks of the US District Court for the Middle District of Alabama wrote in her order Friday denying the group’s motion to dismiss an 11-count indictment. She also rejected the group’s motion to conduct discovery into the government’s prosecutorial motives. “The SPLC has failed to offer some evidence tending to show animus on the part of the prosecutors involved in bringing this case and that such animus resulted in the prosecution, the showing required for discovery,” she wrote. “Because it cannot satisfy that standard, it necessarily fails to satisfy the higher standard that would entitle it to dismissal of the indictment.” The order is a win for the Trump administration, which has faced accusations from SPLC and former government officials of weaponizing DOJ to prosecute Trump’s political enemies. “While the Southern Poverty Law Center is disappointed with the outcome of the motion, we will continue to vigorously defend ourselves, our staff and our work,” a spokesperson said in a statement Friday. “SPLC will continue to fight hate and we will continue to envision and create a safer and more just world.”

So the SPLC will have to defend itself where its rhetoric won't decide the outcome: federal court.

There's some personal satisfaction here. PJ Media has attracted the SPLC's attention too. Its own website once described PJ Media as a "reactionary, junk-news website." Search the SPLC's site for PJ Media, and you'll find plenty of contempt.

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Frankly, I'm almost offended they haven't devoted more space to us.

For decades, institutions on the left enjoyed tremendous power to define who was respectable and who belonged beyond polite society. The SPLC became especially influential because its "hate" designations were repeated by politicians, corporations, schools, activists, and media organizations.

Conservatives now possess something we haven't always had in equal measure: independent information networks, political power, public records, investigators willing to ask uncomfortable questions, and an audience that no longer automatically accepts the left's moral verdicts.

The SPLC and Beirich deny wrongdoing, and prosecutors still have to prove their allegations in court.

Fair enough.

But the SPLC no longer gets to stand above the courtroom, pointing at everyone else.

After years of smearing conservatives, it's sitting at the defendant's table.

Finally.

Organizations with enormous political influence deserve scrutiny regardless of which side they serve. PJ Media keeps asking the questions institutions would rather avoid. Join PJ Media VIP today and get 60% off with promo code FIGHT.