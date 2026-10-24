This Liberal Lawyer Says Ilhan Omar Is in Serious Trouble

A longtime Harvard Law professor and liberal lawyer believes the FBI raid on Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-Minn.) home has landed her in serious legal jeopardy, and he predicts she will very likely lose her citizenship and face deportation to Somalia, the country of her birth.

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That lawyer is Alan Dershowitz, and he made his prediction on Newsmax’s The Record with Greta Van Susteren.

The whole case hinges on whether Omar became a U.S. citizen, and if so, how. She claims she became a citizen as a minor when her father was naturalized. The problem is that nobody has produced the paperwork to back that up, and Van Susteren zeroed in on that gap.

"Assuming that that paperwork is never found, what happens? And what does Congress do about her?" Van Susteren asked.

Dershowitz walked through the legal bar the government has to clear. "Well, they have to prove — to have denaturalization, you have to prove fraud," he said. That means prosecutors would need to show that Omar committed fraud herself, or that her father did with her participation.

“Now, she, when she made the statement recently, makes the strongest case for why she’s probably in deep trouble,” Dershowitz continued. “I have a lot of experience with search warrants, and usually they’re issued pretty easily, but not against a sitting congresswoman in her home in the District of Columbia. I think for this judge to have signed off on a search warrant to go to the house early in the morning to do all the things she said they did, there has to be very substantial evidence beyond just a mere probable cause claim that maybe a crime was committed. So, I think she’s in much, much deeper trouble than she is willing to admit.”

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Then there's the brother question.

In fact, Omar herself essentially conceded she might have married her brother. During an interview on MS NOW, Chris Hayes asked Omar directly whether she had married her sibling, an allegation of fraud President Donald Trump has raised many times. She gave an answer that should have alarmed every Democrat watching.

"Not to my knowledge," Omar said.

Dershowitz pointed out that family relationships come with a simple yes or no. Either someone is your brother, or he isn't.

"'Not to my knowledge' seems like a cop out," he told Van Susteren.

From where I sit, that sounded like a carefully lawyered non-answer, which is what you reach for when a straight answer could come back to haunt you, and Omar picked her words very carefully.

Omar's defenders might hope time will protect her. Dershowitz shot that down, too, explaining that the "statute of limitations that apply in criminal cases don't apply in deportation and denaturalization cases." He added that an ongoing offense, such as repeatedly listing a false birth date on official records, could extend the window even further.

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And he doesn't think the investigation has peaked. "So I think this is the beginning of a much deeper search," Dershowitz said, adding that Omar is "probably in more serious trouble than she'd like us to believe."

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For years, Omar and her allies have treated every question about her past as an act of bigotry, and the media happily played along. Because that's what they do. Well, a Democrat judge approved the raid, which was part of an investigation that started under a Democrat administration, and now a liberal legal giant who has spent decades defending the accused looks at the evidence and sees real danger.

That tells you everything you need to know.

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