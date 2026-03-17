It's Always Been Telling That Dems Won't Even Acknowledge the Possibility of Election Fraud

It is absolutely exhausting to approach every national election as if it were an existential crisis. We live in a time, however, where that's probably a prudent way to look at everything. A sound guiding principle is to worry about everything whenever the Democrats insist that there is nothing to worry about.

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Fair, secure, and transparent elections should be a priority for all of us who vote here in this glorious Republic of ours. The 21st century Democrats are opposed to virtually everything that safeguards election integrity, though. As I wrote in a recent Morning Briefing, they would prefer a system without any guardrails at all.

I think that the biggest proof that election fraud is a huge, ongoing issue is in the Democrats' insistence that it is nonexistent or extremely rare. Anyone truly concerned with election integrity would at least allow for the possibility that it is — or could be — a serious problem that should be safeguarded against.

If Democrats were saying something like, "Look, we want secure and transparent elections too, we just don't agree with the kinds of protections that you want," I might think that they weren't complete fraudsters. Instead, their position is essentially, "Move along...nothing to see here!" They're like kids who just broke a lamp in the other room and are trying to keep their parents from going in there to see it by pretending that there never was a lamp.

In addition to the farcical refusal to believe that the mere possibility of election fraud exists, the objections to Republican solutions are weak and filled with the kind of projection that D.C. Democrats don't even know has become their brand. In their telling of the story, legal, state-issued identification is the hardest thing on Earth for people of color to obtain. They'd have better luck searching for the Holy Grail than a state ID card. Never mind the fact that immigrants both legal and illegal who have been in the country for about 15 minutes are getting driver licenses in blue states. The leftists champions of minorities would have us believe that elderly black people are incapable of standing in line at their state Department of Motor Vehicles. It's the kind of condescending racism we've come to expect from the Dems.

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By the way, I don't know what happens to these poor people if they suffer sinus attacks and have to buy some Sudafed.

President Trump is attempting to shore up election security before this year's midterms by urging Republicans to pass the SAVE America act. Conservatives aren't typically fans of federal intervention in state affairs, which election laws are. However, I do truly believe that the varying, fluid state rules when electing people to federal office do create opportunities for cheating. Different laws in every state also make it more difficult to monitor the elections.

Because the GOP is the GOP, not everyone is helping the president get this one across the finish line. Here is the latest on that, which Catherine wrote about:

After many weeks of delay, debate, and unnecessary controversy, the U.S. Senate, as of Tuesday, has finally advanced vital election integrity legislation. The Save America Act would require proof of citizenship and an ID to register to vote or to vote in federal elections, which ought not to be controversial at all but which made RINOs like John Thune and Thomas Massie dither with anxiety and which absolutely enraged Democrats. Donald Trump had sworn not to sign any more legislation until the Senate actually passes the Save Act, since the legislation is key in this midterm election year, so the next obvious step is for Republican senators to pass it.

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I am not surprised that President Trump is getting some pushback from the squishes on this because I've long maintained that many Republicans in Congress are perfectly content with being in the minority forever. As long as they can get their taxpayer-funded salaries with all the perks and hang out at the Capitol Hill Club, they don't care if the Republicans ever have a majority in either chamber again. My Townhall friend and colleague Matt Vespa refers to them as the RINO Caucus. Mitch McConnell is in this group and I swear that he spent most of his time in Senate leadership actively trying to keep the Republicans subordinate to the Democrats.

The Democrats will continue to deny that they are doing what we all know they're doing, which now includes getting illegal aliens to the polls. It's unconscionable that they are getting an assist from some Republicans who constantly behave like attention-seeking kindergarteners. One thing is certain: if something isn't done to tighten up election security, Mitch McConnell will see his permanent GOP minority dream come true.

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