GOP Congressman Wants to Clear Name of the World's Most Prominent Falsely Accused Innocent Man

It’s clear now that both impeachments of President Donald Trump were shabby partisan affairs based on zero evidence, and that will be remembered as shameful episodes in American history. So why should they remain on the record? Is there no way for the man to clear his name? Now Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.) is taking action to “expunge” both impeachments.

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Fox News reported Monday that Issa “has introduced a resolution aimed at reversing the two impeachments of President Donald Trump in the House of Representatives in a move he says will rectify a situation where Democrats used ‘knowingly false’ claims in a partisan attempt to destroy the president’s reputation.

If this could actually be done, it would be a matter of simple justice. The first impeachment was over a phone call Trump had with Volodymyr Zelensky in which the president spoke about Old Joe Biden’s shady dealings in Ukraine. Democrats trumpeted this as an illicit “quid pro quo” while doing their best to get you to forget that Biden’s Ukraine connections are indeed questionable, and that Old Joe himself engaged in behavior that was quite similar to what they falsely accused Trump of doing.

The second impeachment hinged on the bogus Jan. 6 “insurrection,” in which Trump was supposed to have tried to overthrow the government by sending some selfie-snapping grannies and a guy wearing Viking horns into the Capitol, as police held the doors open for them.

And so Issa has introduced H.Res.1211, which says that both of the impeachments of Trump should be officially “expunged as if such Article had never passed the full House of Representatives.” Issa explains: “The fact is that the Constitution doesn't spell out what to do when you've wrongfully indicted somebody. An impeachment is basically an indictment and it's an indictment that you can't really be acquitted from. If you are impeached by the House, famously where do you go to get your reputation back, is the question.”

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That’s the question that leftists, if they had any integrity, should be answering frequently these days. Where do the victims of the Southern Poverty Law Center’s craven exercises in character assassination go to get their reputations back? Where should the victims of the leftist establishment media apply for the restoration of their good names? And above all, how can the left’s foremost target over the last eleven years and counting, Donald Trump, be cleared of the stain of the literally thousands of lies the leftist propaganda machine has told about him?

Issa continued: "And that’s sort of a problem that we're dealing with, which is that the president was wrongfully accused, the evidence is now out that there was withheld information and false information, but where do we go to unring this bell? And the answer is we go back to Congress and we go to the House floor and we have a vote."

Since Trump was not convicted, and the “evidence” of his guilt that was presented each time has by now been thoroughly discredited, Issa is looking for Congress to clear Trump’s name officially. "More importantly," Issa said, he is hoping that his resolution will "make sure that the facts and the reality that there was misconduct in the process gets a hearing," for, he says, where "really where this becomes a big deal is that we really have to make our case in front of Congress and in front of the American people."

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If this resolution passes, which is unlikely given the general timidity of the congressional GOP, leftists all over the country and the world would, of course, be incandescent with rage. This move would almost certainly enrage them far more than any number of more substantive measures that the House GOP could possibly take up.

Donald Trump is for leftists the very embodiment of evil, the one man who derailed their plan to supervise an orderly transition from Barack Obama to Hillary Clinton and continue America’s managed decline. Trump’s five-plus years in office have deeply shaken the political and media elites, and opened up for them the possibility that their plans to transform the U.S. seamlessly and cleanly into an authoritarian socialist state could be not just slowed down, but disrupted altogether. They still need the impeachments to reinforce the picture of Trump as the threat to “our democracy” that they have so assiduously painted, in hopes of derailing the president’s successor in 2028.

They’ll run then on Trump being an alleged criminal, even though he will be on his way out. And so nothing is more certain than the fact that if the House GOP ever does really take up the possibility of “expunging” those impeachments, the left’s claws will come out as never before.

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